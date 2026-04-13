Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection day 25: Ranveer Singh’s 2-part juggernaut is the first Indian franchise to cross Rs 3,000 cr, eyes Pushpa 2 global record

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection day 25:: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has witnessed a minor spike in its box office collection on its fourth Sunday, its 25th day since release. It added another Rs 14.75 crore to its domestic haul, which was a marginal improvement on its Saturday earnings of Rs 13.50 crore.

Thus, the total domestic box office earnings from the fourth weekend of Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 28.20 crore. That’s almost half of how much the first part, Dhurandhar, earned in India during its fourth weekend (Rs 52 crore). The fourth weekend’s collection of the sequel is also considerably lower than that of weekend 3 (Rs 54.40 crore), weekend 2 (Rs 129.95 crore), and the opening weekend (Rs 227.85 crore).

However, as per Sacnilk, the fourth weekend collection has helped Dhurandhar 2 bounce back after a low-performing week 4, where it couldn’t score beyond single digits on any day except Tuesday (Rs 10.10 crore). However, given the current trajectory, the sequel may see a free fall in earnings on its fourth Monday, also given fresh competition from Shaneil Deo’s Telugu-Hindi action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer sequel now stands at a total box office collection of Rs 1083.67 crore. Already the first Hindi film to cross the coveted Rs 1000 crore milestone in India, it’s now even surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of SS Rajamouli’s 2017 Telugu action fantasy Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, which stands at Rs 1030.42 crore, to become the second highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office.

Its next and ultimate target, Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is still a couple of hundreds of crores away, sitting comfortably at Rs 1234.10 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has also surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of pan-India hits like Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR (Rs 782.20 crore), Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646 crore), and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 859.70 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 has now surpassed the Rs 1700 crore milestone, becoming the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever, with its total haul standing at Rs 1712.98 crore, thanks to an overseas box office collection of Rs 415.50 crore and the India box office gross collection of Rs 1297.48 crore. Having long surpassed the first part (Rs 1307.35 crore), it’s only a few crores away from Pushpa 2: The Rule’s global haul at Rs 1742.10 crore. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion would be Dhurandhar 2’s next target, as it sits comfortably at Rs 1788.06 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 is also the second highest grossing Hindi film ever worldwide, next only to Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 family sports drama Dangal. The Aamir Khan film earned over Rs 2,000 crore globally. But unlike Dhurandhar 2, the majority chunk of Dangal comes from its secondary revenue stream — box office advances from China at around Rs 1300 crore.

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Similarly, both Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 have benefitted from their secondary revenue streams of the Hindi dubbed version, which contributed significantly to their respective overall global hauls. However, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to achieve this feat primarily through the original Hindi version, that too within 25 days, and additionally, without any release in the Gulf, a lucrative market for Indian films.

First Indian franchise to cross Rs 3000 crore

Also, the Dhurandhar franchise has now become the first from India to cross the unprecedented Rs 3000 crore milestone. While the first part, which released in cinemas last December, went on to amass Rs 1307.25 crore globally, the sequel has now edged past the Rs 1700 milestone, thus allowing the two-part franchise to score above Rs 3000 crore worldwide.

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Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is co-produced by his and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios. It also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun among others. The franchise revolves around an Indian spy’s (Ranveer) decades-long mission to infiltrate the terror network in Pakistan.