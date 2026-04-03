Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh film storms past Rs 1,500 cr mark worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 Worldwide Live Updates: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 1500 crore worldwide mark.

Dhurandhar The Revenge has been on an unstoppable box office rampage ever since its release on March 19. The film opened to a staggering Rs 150 crore on its first day, including paid previews, setting the tone for what has now become one of the biggest theatrical runs in recent times. But in its third week, the the film is showing signs of slowing down. Jio Studios shared that on its 15th day, the film collected Rs 19 crore (India net). The film has recorded an India gross of Rs 1,134 crore and net collections of Rs 961 crore. The worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1501 crore.

Dhurandhar 2’s performance is not limited to the Hindi market alone. Its dubbed versions have also contributed steadily to the overall numbers. The Tamil version earned Rs 30 lakh from 640 shows, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 85 lakh across 1,231 shows. What stands out is the occupancy in these markets—19% for Tamil and Telugu—which is considered impressive for dubbed releases, indicating the film’s wide-reaching appeal across regions.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Bhooth Bangla postponed amid Dhurandhar frenzy: ‘This shift will allow both films the space, focus, and attention they deserve’ Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 has comfortably outperformed its prequel. The previous installment had recorded a lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 1300 crore, but Dhurandhar The Revenge managed to surpass that figure in just 11 days of its release, as per Jio Studios. With this achievement, the Dhurandhar franchise has now collectively overtaken the lifetime box office collections of major Indian film series like Baahubali and Pushpa, marking a significant milestone. Apart from its box office success, the film also boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Their performances, combined with high-scale production and mass appeal, have contributed to the film’s sustained dominance at the box office. Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV on April 5 at 8 pm. Live Updates Apr 3, 2026 09:00 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Rana Daggubati reacts to Dhurandhar 2 becoming the highest earning Indian film in North America Recently, Dhurandhar 2 beat Baahubali 2 to become the highest earning Indian film in North America. Reacting to the same, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati told Variety, "It's good. It's a decade later, but it's still very good. I think we’re all still touching the tip of the iceberg." Apr 3, 2026 08:30 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE: Ranveer Singh film struggles to cross Rs 20 cr mark on Friday Accoding to trade tracker Sacnlk, Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar The Revenge has earned around Rs 17.30 crore as of 8 pm on Friday. Apr 3, 2026 07:53 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE: Ranveer Singh film eyes Rs 20 cr mark on Friday Accoding to trade tracker Sacnlk, Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar The Revenge has earned around Rs 16.17 crore as of 7 pm on Friday. Apr 3, 2026 06:44 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 15 cr mark on Friday Accoding to trade tracker Sacnlk, Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar The Revenge has earned around Rs 15.15 crore as of 6 pm on Friday. Apr 3, 2026 05:57 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE: Tanuja heaps praise on Aditya Dhar Recently, Veteran actress Tanuja shared her views on Dhurandhar 2, saying that its director, Aditya Dhar, is the “real hero” of the film. Read More Here. Apr 3, 2026 05:12 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE: Ranveer Singh film set to cross Rs 15 cr mark on Friday Accoding to trade tracker Sacnlk, Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar The Revenge has earned around Rs 13.54 crore as of 5 pm on Friday. Apr 3, 2026 04:24 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Ranveer-starrer's 'momentum is sky-high' Trade Analyst Vishwajit Patil shared, "THE #dhurandhartherevenge JUGGERNAUT IS UNSTOPPABLE... #dhurandhar2 continues its historic run, proving that it’s not just a movie, it’s a BOX OFFICE TSUNAMI! With ₹ 900 cr already in the bag, the countdown to the ₹ 1000 CR CLUB has officially begun. It’s now a one-horse race as Dhurandhar The Revenge dominates every single screen across the country. The momentum is sky-high, and with no competition in sight, history is about to be rewritten! THE RECORD SMASHER: -Only Hindi film to maintain such insane grip in Week 2. -Second-highest Week 2 total ever (just behind Part 1!). -900 cr in record time – Next stop: THE MAGIC 1000!" Apr 3, 2026 04:08 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Over 15 million tickets booked for Dhurandhar 2 On Friday, BookMyShow revealed that over 15 million tickets for Dhurandhar: The Revenge were booked through the platform. Apr 3, 2026 03:20 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE: Dhurandhar 2 among highest-grossing Bollywood films overseas Here are the highest-grossing Bollywood films overseas (gross collection): Dangal – Rs 1521 crore Secret Superstar – Rs 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 482.54 crore Pathaan – Rs 412 crore Jawan – Rs 406 crore Dhurandhar 2 – Rs 367 crore (15 days) Apr 3, 2026 03:06 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE: Dhurandhar 2 vs Jawan at the overseas box office At the international box office, Dhurandhar The Revenge is now closing in on the lifetime overseas total of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which wrapped its overseas run at Rs 406 crore gross. The Ranveer Singh starrer has already amassed Rs 367 crore overseas and now needs just Rs 29 crore more to surpass the milestone. Once achieved, the film will officially enter the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time in the overseas market. Apr 3, 2026 02:50 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE: Ranveer's film earns Rs 7.38 crore on Friday As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run on Day 16, collecting Rs 7.38 crore (India net) by 2:20 pm while running across 6,006 shows. Apr 3, 2026 02:30 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Dhurandhar 2 eyes Baahubali 2: The Conclusion record Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the third highest-grossing Indian film and has now set its sights on surpassing Prabhas’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which ended its domestic run at Rs 1,031 crore (India Nett). With Rs 961 crore already in the kitty by day 15, the film requires around Rs 70 crore more to achieve this milestone, and with a strong third weekend on the horizon, it is well within reach. With no major competition at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster has a clear runway to continue its dominant run at the ticket windows. Apr 3, 2026 02:15 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Fan says, 'Rs 2000 cr loading' A fan @PRAVIN0070 took to X to post, "This is what box office dominance looks like. #dhurandhar2 is miles ahead of everything else. Even Week 2 numbers are record-breaking. ₹2000 CR loading... and nothing can stop it #dhurandhartherevenge." Apr 3, 2026 02:05 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: 'A genuine pan-India hit' X page Nik Friday Reviews shared, "Dhurandhar 2 "South Conquest" Recording massive footfalls in #hyderabad and #chennai multiplexes... Proving Bollywood can still score a genuine pan-India hit with the right dubbing and scale #dhurandhar2 #ranveersingh #boxofficeindia #panindiahit #nikfridayreviews." Apr 3, 2026 01:40 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Ranveer Singh-starrer's collection in South India X user Jerin Georgekutty shared, "#dhurandhar2 South Indian Territories 15 Days Box-office update ( Inc premiers in Rs ) : 🔹Karnataka : 114.01 Cr🔹Telangana : 60.80 Cr🔹Andhra Pradesh : 25.01 Cr🔹Tamilnadu : 32.77 Cr🔹Kerala : 17.12 Cr Total South States Gross = 249.71 Crores." Apr 3, 2026 01:20 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: R. Madhavan goes incognito to watch Dhurandhar 2 amid massive buzz R. Madhavan was recently spotted at a theatre, quietly watching his own film Dhurandhar The Revenge like any regular moviegoer. Amid the film’s massive box office success and rising buzz, he blended seamlessly into the crowd without drawing attention, choosing to experience the audience’s reactions firsthand. READ MORE Apr 3, 2026 01:05 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Ranveer's film is 'fastest to every major milestone' Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared via X, "#dhurandhartherevenge inches closer to HISTORY ₹961 Cr Nett in India within just 2 weeks — the ₹1000 Cr mark is next A thunderous ₹1501 Cr Worldwide gross From record openings to unstoppable weekday holds, this is a full-blown BOX OFFICE TSUNAMI Fastest to every major milestone and now rewriting global benchmarks for Indian cinema ." Apr 3, 2026 12:40 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Dhurandhar: TheRevenge continues to rewrite the record books Trada Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office update of Ranveer Singh's film and posted, "900 NOT OUT – 'DHURANDHAR 2' BEGINS ITS MARCH TOWARDS ₹ 1000 CR... #dhurandhartherevenge continues to rewrite the record books... The phenomenal Week 2 business clearly indicates that #dhurandhar2 is on track to become the first #hindi film to breach the ₹ 1000 cr mark. With no major releases until #bhoothbangla, the film enjoys an open runway to comfortably achieve this historic milestone." Apr 3, 2026 12:20 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Aditya Dhar film's India net stands at Rs 961 cr Jio Studios took to X to post, "Duniya bhar mein goonj rahi hai naye Hindustan ki dahaad. Day-wise break-up | IndiaWeek 1: ₹690 Cr*DAY 9: ₹42 Cr*DAY 10: ₹64 Cr*DAY 11: ₹71 Cr*DAY 12: ₹26 Cr*DAY 13: ₹28 Cr*DAY 14: ₹21 Cr*Day 15: ₹19 Cr*India: ₹961 Cr*Worldwide GBOC (2 weeks)India: ₹1,134 Cr*Overseas: ₹367 Cr*." Apr 3, 2026 12:04 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Ranveer's film crosses Rs 1501 crore in just two weeks The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have unveiled a new poster announcing the film’s latest box office milestone. It reveals a worldwide gross of Rs 1,501 crore in just two weeks, with India contributing Rs 1,134 crore and overseas markets adding Rs 367 crore. The film’s India net collection stands at Rs 961 crore. Featuring bold taglines such as “Honsla Eendhan Badla” and “Era-Defining Box Office Run,” the poster positions the film as a record-breaking blockbuster. Apr 3, 2026 11:50 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Dhurandhar makes a record with Week 2 collection Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) made a massive Rs 263.15 crore second-week haul. The film has surpassed major performers like Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 196–199 crore) and Chhaava (Rs 180–186 crore) to register the highest second-week collection in Bollywood history, outperforming titles such as Stree 2 (Rs 145 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 143 crore). Apr 3, 2026 11:20 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Week 2 collection of Ranveer's film Dhurandhar 2 continued its stellar run in the second week, collecting a massive Rs 263.15 crore at the India net box office, as per Sacnilk. The strong Week 2 performance highlights the film’s exceptional hold after a record-breaking opening week, driven by sustained audience interest and positive word of mouth. Apr 3, 2026 11:00 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Ranveer's film expected to touch Rs 1540 Cr Worldwide by the end of the day Trade analyst Manoz Kumar shared via X, "#dhurandhar2 ~ will touch - #1540cr Worldwide by the end of the Day. Film has already collected -- #1517cr Worldwide till Yesterday. If TREND is anything to go by --- #dhurandhar‌TheRevenge is expected to Bring ~ #1700cr WORLDWIDE by MONDAY MORNING . #ranveersingh." Apr 3, 2026 10:40 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: 'Perfect team effort' Kajol's sister Tanishaa also praised the film as a perfect team effort, saying, “The whole cast, the way they were cast. And they are all real-life characters. The way they played. Ranveer Singh was looking the part. He was outstanding.” Tanuja agreed, adding, “He was good.” When pressed further, she reiterated her admiration for the filmmaker, stating, “The director is fabulous. Good director. Excellent. Very well put together, considering it’s such a long film. No moment which was boring.” Apr 3, 2026 10:20 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Tanuja calls Aditya Dhar the ‘real hero’ of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Veteran actress Tanuja has heaped praise on Dhurandhar 2, calling director Aditya Dhar the “real hero” of the film in her glowing review. She lauded the film’s storytelling and execution, highlighting how it keeps audiences engaged throughout. In a video shared by her daughter, actor Tanishaa Mukerji, Tanuja was asked about her impression of the film. When questioned, “Who was the hero of the film — Ranveer or the director?”, she replied, “The director. One hundred and ten per cent.” She further added that “everybody did well.” Apr 3, 2026 10:05 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: 'Never say never with Ranveer Singh starrer' X user @ManozTalks shared, "75-80 Cr nett (All India) is what #dhurandhar2 is targeting on its -- 3rd WEEKEND With this TREND -- #2000cr WORLDWIDE looks Out of Reach Now. But never say never as #ranveersingh Starrer has still 14 Days left to PERFORM until #akshaykumar much awaited #bhoothbangla." Apr 3, 2026 09:50 AM IST Ranveer Singh’s film shows steady trend, strong night occupancy On Day 15, the Hindi version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded an overall occupancy of 19.02%, showing a steady trend throughout the day. The film opened with a relatively slow 10.46% occupancy in the morning shows but picked up pace in the afternoon with 18.77%. The momentum continued to build into the evening, reaching 21.92%, and peaked at night with a strong 24.92% occupancy—indicating solid audience turnout in later shows and sustained interest even in its third week. Apr 3, 2026 09:30 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Language-wise breakdown of Ranveer's film On Day 15, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge saw the bulk of its collections coming from the Hindi version, which contributed a massive Rs 16.50 crore net from 14,917 shows with an occupancy of 18.0%. Among the dubbed versions, Telugu performed the best with Rs 0.85 crore from 1,231 shows at 19.0% occupancy, followed by Tamil which collected Rs 0.30 crore across 640 shows with a similar 19.0% occupancy. The Kannada version added Rs 0.10 crore from 144 shows with 19.0% occupancy, while Malayalam brought in Rs 0.05 crore from 98 shows at 18.0% occupancy. Apr 3, 2026 09:16 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Aamir Khan praises Dhurandhar 2 team Recently, Aamir Khan took to the Instagram Stories of his Aamir Khan Productions handle to praise Dhurandhar 2, noting that the film has clearly struck a strong chord with audiences. Sharing a poster, the handle tagged director Aditya Dhar along with actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Praising the team, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of Dhurandhar: The Revenge! Your passion, vision, and hard work have truly resonated with audiences.” Last month, Aamir had also revealed that he had yet to watch the film. Speaking on the second day of the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, he said, “I have not seen the film yet, but I hear only praise for it. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2—both films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team.” Apr 3, 2026 09:02 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Mithun Chakraborty defends Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, rejects ‘propaganda’ claims Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has dismissed claims that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a propaganda film, arguing that such labels are unfair given the film’s widespread acceptance. He pointed out that people from all religions have watched and appreciated the film, with many even viewing it multiple times—something he says reflects genuine audience support rather than any agenda. The actor also compared the situation to his own film The Bengal Files, claiming it faced opposition and wasn’t allowed to release in West Bengal, yet was judged without being seen. He questioned why Dhurandhar 2 is being called propaganda despite being freely released and widely consumed. READ MORE Apr 3, 2026 08:41 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Ranveer Singh-starrer is just Rs 8 cr away from Rs 1500 cr mark Internationally, the film Dhurandhar 2 added another Rs 5.00 crore on Day 15, taking its overseas total to Rs 370.00 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to a staggering Rs 1,492.17 crore, placing it among the biggest global performers in Indian cinema history. Apr 3, 2026 08:33 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 LIVE: Ranveer Singh’s film makes Rs 17.80 crore on 3rd Thursday On Day 15, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued its phenomenal box office run, collecting Rs 17.80 crore net across 17,030 shows nationwide, according to trade site Sacnilk.

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