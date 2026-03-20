Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer earns Rs 102.5 cr, trumps Jawan as highest Hindi opener ever

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film is off to a record-breaking start.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day, with Rs 102.55 crore earning from 21,728 shows across India, emerging as the highest Bollywood opener ever. It surpassed the first day collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, becoming not only the highest-opening Hindi film but also the only A-rated Indian film to achieve such a massive Day 1 total. With Rs 44 crore it earned from paid previews, Dhurandhar2’s total box office collection now stands at Rs 146.5 crore.

The much-awaited Aditya Dhar directorial hit theatres on March 19, after a massive response to its paid previews on March 18, where shows began post 5 PM. While the release faced hiccups—with several shows across India cancelled due to technical issues—the film still went on to create and shatter multiple box office records.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh’s 4-hour marathon lacks the ‘mazaa’ of the original despite blood and bazookas Continuing its box office rampage, Dhurandhar 2 also overtook the opening day collections of Prabhas’ Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, and is now just a few crores away from surpassing Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. With this, Dhurandhar 2 has firmly entered the top 5 list of highest opening day grossers in India, alongside Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 164.25 cr), RRR (Rs 133 cr), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 121 cr) and KGF 2 (Rs 116 cr). The film has also recorded the highest-ever paid preview collection for an Indian film, earning around Rs 47 crore. Also Read – Dhruv Rathee says Dhurandhar 2 is not even well-made ‘propaganda’: ‘I called Aditya Dhar a BJP propagandist, now everyone will see it’ Dhurandhar The Revenge, written, produced and directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Iqbal in key roles. Live Updates Mar 20, 2026 07:12 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Dhurandhar is highest Hindi day 1 opener ever With Rs 102.55 crore day 1 opening in India, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has emerged as the highest Bollywood day 1 earner ever. The record was earlier held by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. It earlier collected Rs 44 crore in its paid previews, bringing the total box office collection of the Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh film to Rs 146.5 crores.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.