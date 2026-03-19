Dhurandhar 2 reveals the identity of ‘Bade Sahab’: Actor says he wasn’t ‘100% confident’, Aditya Dhar kept him in dark

Ever since the first part of Dhurandhar released in December 2025, fans have been guessing the identity of the notorious ‘Bade Sahab’ in the film. There were many speculations around who would be playing that character in the sequel and now, after a long wait, the cat is finally out of the bag.

SPOILER ALERT

Actor Danish Iqbal, who plays the character in Dhurandhar 2, opened up about his experience of working in the film with director Aditya Dhar. Danish plays gangster Dawood Ibrahim in the film, who was referred to as ‘Bade Sahab’ in the prequel.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film destroys Pushpa 2 record with 107.52k tickets sold in one hour, Bade Sahab played by NSD actor

Who is ‘Bade Sahab’?

In a chat with Zoom, Danish Iqbal revealed that until a couple of months ago, he wasn’t aware that it was his character that was referred to as ‘Bade Sahab’. He shared, “Let me tell you, this Bade Sahab discussion was never there. I mean, till about a couple of months ago, I was also not aware that I was playing Bade Sahab. I was in doubt. So, he (Aditya) was so secretive and kept so many things to himself.”

Danish’s name appeared in the credit roll of the first film and it said that he was playing Dawood Ibrahim that led fans to believe that he was the notorious ‘Bade Sahab’. However, a post on the film’s official Letterboxd page mentioned Emraan Hashmi’s name as ‘Bade Sahab’ that led many to speculate. There were also some fan-made AI images that showed Salman Khan in conversation with Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal’s characters, which also tricked the netizens.

‘I wasn’t 100 percent confident that Dawood Ibrahim is Bade Sahab’

Danish further added, “But yes, I was playing Dawood, I was pretty much aware of it. But Dawood is Bade Sahab, even I was not 100% confident. Everyone was addressing me as Dawood bhai or Sahab. About my character, no one said to me any words. So, it’s me all the time talking in my scenes.”

Danish Iqbal appears as an aged Dawood in the film. He added, “I have seen so much brilliant work by other actors on screen who are playing a certain age and a certain character. So, as an actor, I was fascinated by the fact how to pull such a thing on screen. Because in the theatre, I have done a lot of work. But in the cinema, this is my first thing of this level and intensity.” In the first part, Sanjay Dutt’s Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal shared conversations about ‘Bade Sahab’ and made it clear that he was the one pulling all the strings within the terror network of Pakistan.

Is This Dhurandhar Easter Egg Hinting at Bade Sahab’s Identity?

Credit – Reddit BBNG post#Dhurandar #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/VPPV30n2X3 — BollyGupp (@BollyGup) December 11, 2025

About Danish Iqbal

Danish Iqbal has studied acting at National School of Drama (NSD) and has previously appeared in fulms like Haq, Bhakshak, Faraaz. He has also worked in web series like The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Sankalp, Aakhri Sach, Maharani among others.

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About Dhurandhar The Revenge

Dhurandhar The Revenge continues the story of the prequel and this time, Ranveer’s Hamza has taken over the control of Lyari after killing Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait in the prequel. The film also explores his backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Dhurandhar The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal among others.