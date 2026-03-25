‘Tickets are Rs 500’: Heart-wrenching reason why auto driver from Dhurandhar 2 climax hasn’t watched his own scene with Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is roaring at the box office, with the Ranveer Singh-starrer marching on its way to shatter records. While the ensemble cast have drawn widespread acclaim, the film also features cameos by ordinary people. From a Punjab government doctor who landed a role after treating Arjun Rampal on set, to an auto-rickshaw driver seen with Ranveer Singh in the climax. However, the driver, Harjeet, despite appearing in the film, has not yet been able to watch it.

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Spoiler ahead

Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat aka Hamza, returns to his hometown of Pathankot to meet his family after years of living a life as Hamza in Pakistan. He travels to his home in an auto and the man driving him home in that scene is Harjeet.

Harjeet revealed in an interview with Punjabi news channel Daily Post Punjabi that he hasn’t watched the film yet. “I haven’t seen it yet. The tickets are around Rs 500, and as you know, it has only just been released, so I haven’t been able to watch it yet,” he said.

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When asked if his family had urged him to take them to the theatre, he admitted they had. “Yes, they did. But I told them that there are five of us, and it would cost Rs 2,500 in total. Rs 2,500 is what we manage to save in a month, so I didn’t take them. I told them we would wait a bit and watch it later.”

How a doctor got a cameo in the film

In another story, Dr Sunny Ashok, a medical officer posted at the government health facility in Kalakh village under Pakhowal in Punjab, did a cameo in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in a scene featuring Ranveer Singh.

He was called to the set after Arjun Rampal sustained a head injury during a chase sequence near a railway track.

A few days later, he was back on set at Shahnewal Airport, where a casual request for a photo with Ranveer Singh turned into a surprise opportunity. “I asked Ranveer for a photo, at which he put his arm around my shoulder and said, ‘Brother, why just a photo, we will take you in the movie,’” he told Tribune.

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Director Aditya Dhar soon cast him in a brief scene on the spot.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed Rs 900 crore worldwide and is steadily heading towards the Rs 1,000 crore milestone. Its domestic collection has also touched Rs 700 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The sequel brings back its core cast, including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The story unfolds in Karachi’s Lyari locality, in this installment, the narrative follows the rise of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, within the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, showing how he transforms into a spy.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.