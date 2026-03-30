Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection, all records broken: Ranveer Singh film is 4th highest-grosser ever, beats Baahubali 2 in North America

Dhurandhar 2 total worldwide box office collection: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has turned out to be a much bigger success than its original film, which released in December 2025. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is breaking every possible box office record and is showing no signs of slowing down. According to Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 68.10 crore on Sunday, bringing its total India gross collections to Rs 1,012.49 crore and total India net to Rs 847.33 crore, with the film’s worldwide collection standing at Rs 1,361.95 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has achieved these numbers within just 11 days of its release. Let’s take a look at all the box office records the film has broken so far:

Dhurandhar 2 becomes highest-grossing Indian film in North America, beats Baahubali 2

According to Box Office Mojo, the Ranveer Singh film has broken nine-year long record held by Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (2017) to become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. The Ranveer-starrer crossed the $22 million (Rs 183 crore) mark in just 10 days, overtaking Baahubali 2’s lifetime gross in the region. The Prabhas film had earned $20 million in the region and remained at the top for a decade. However, it has now been surpassed by Aditya Dhar’s film.

#DhurandharTheRevenge THE NEW ALL-TIME NORTH AMERICA GROSS RECORD!!! The 9-year-old #Baahubali2 North America record has officially been broken. Highest footfalls and collections of all-time now belong to Dhurandhar. History in the making!! 🔥💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jgval5EJAi — Venky Box Office (@Venky_BO) March 28, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 becomes 4th highest-grossing film ever, beats original film, RRR, KGF 2

By minting Rs 1,361.95 crore at the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of its original film, which released in December. The original Dhurandhar had earned Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide. With this, the Ranveer Singh film now stands as the 4th highest-grossing Indian film ever, beating the lifetime collections of hits like RRR (Rs 1,230 crore), KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore) and Jawan (Rs 1,160 crore). The film now only trails behind Dangal, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar 2 earns Rs 300 crore over the weekend

According to Comscore, Dhurandhar 2 minted $32 million (Rs 300 crore) globally over the March 27 weekend. The Ranveer’s film was at the 3rd position globally this weekend with Project Hail Marry and Hoppers in first and second position with Rs 900 crore and Rs 305 crore, respectively.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Pushpa 2’s record

Dhurandhar 2 broke Pushpa 2’s record for the highest second Saturday collection in the Hindi language. While the Allu Arjun film earned Rs 46 crore on its second Saturday in Hindi, Ranveer’s film collected Rs 58 crore from its Hindi version on the same day.

Dhurandhar 2 becomes highest-grossing Indian film in Australia

According to Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh’s film surpassed AUD 6 million (Rs 38.98 crore) on Monday in Australia. Earlier, the original Dhurandhar held the record for the highest earnings in Australia by minting AUD 5.60 million. However, Dhurandhar 2 has now overtaken that record.

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Ranveer joins Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas league

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas, Ranveer Singh is now the only actor to have two films in the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films. While Shah Rukh has Jawan and Pathaan on the list, Prabhas has Kalki 2898 AD and Baahubali 2. Ranveer now has both Dhurandhar films in the top 10. Dhurandhar 2 is also the fastest Hindi film ever to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

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Dhurandhar 2 had the biggest Hindi movie opening ever

Dhurandhar 2 set a new record by earning Rs 99.10 crore from its Hindi version on Day 1 alone. With this, it surpassed Pushpa 2: The Rule’s record, which had minted Rs 70.30 crore in the Hindi version on its opening day.

Dhurandhar 2 had the highest first-week collection in the Hindi belt

Dhurandhar 2 also broke Pushpa 2: The Rule’s record to become the highest single-language Hindi earner in its opening week. The Ranveer Singh film earned Rs 546.04 crore in Hindi within the first seven days, while Allu Arjun’s film had collected Rs 425 crore in the same period.