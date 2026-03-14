Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report: Ranveer Singh’s film sells over 17,000 ticket per hour, trade experts predict Rs 90 crore-plus opening

The excitement surrounding Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is unprecedented. The scale of hype around the film is difficult to describe in words, and the response to its advance bookings reflects that frenzy. Earlier, when bookings opened for the paid previews scheduled for March 18, the response was phenomenal, with all shows after 4:45 PM already sold out. Now that advance bookings for Thursday have opened, the film is reportedly selling 17.6K tickets per hour, an impressive feat considering the release is still a few days away. The demand indicates the extraordinary anticipation surrounding the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, speaking about the craze, told SCREEN: “Just look at the craze. I believe this film is going to rewrite history. It is going to be in record books, it is going to be a trendsetter, and a game changer. I would say box office Tsunami is coming.” When asked whether the film could beat the box office collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Taran quickly responded: “There is no comparison. Dhurandhar 2 is only competing against its prequel, Dhurandhar.”

Speaking about the paid previews, he added that the collections could land anywhere between Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore, depending on the number of screens and shows allocated. “Rs 40 crore is going to be historic for a paid preview,” said Taran.

On the opening day and weekend prospects, he further said: “You never know. If the paid preview will open so big, the weekend numbers can be anywhere over Rs 90 crore.” The trade analyst strongly believes that the film could mark the beginning of a successful phase for the Hindi film industry, especially with several big-ticket releases lined up this year, including Battle of Galwan, Ramayana: Part 1 and King.

‘Dhurandhar 2 will begin the streak of success’

Expressing optimism about the industry’s future, Taran Adarsh said: “I think it is going to revive the industry in a very big way. There is hope and confidence. The smiles are back. And I am sure the streak of success will begin with Dhurandhar 2. Times have not been good in the recent past, but like I always say: ‘Raat kitni bhi kaali kyu na ho, savera toh hoga hi.'”

Meanwhile, industry tracker Sacnilk reported that the film has already crossed the Rs 32 crore mark in advance bookings for the paid preview shows alone.

Watch Dhurandhar 2 trailer here:

According to trade experts, the pre-release momentum for Dhurandhar 2 is being compared to the buzz witnessed ahead of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. Data from Sacnilk suggests that nearly 50% of available tickets in Mumbai have already been sold for the opening phase, while Hyderabad is nearing 75% pre-sales, and Bengaluru has crossed around 60% occupancy in advance bookings.

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The scale of demand is particularly evident in Hyderabad. At the newly inaugurated Allu Cinemas, nearly 50–60% of the tickets for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge have reportedly been blocked to cater to demand from industry circles.

ALSO READ | Before Dhurandhar’s ‘Naya Bharat’, Rohit Shetty’s Zameen planted the seed of an India that fights back

Dhurandhar 2 fever reaches overseas

The craze, however, is not limited to India. The Aditya Dhar directorial has also witnessed strong demand overseas. According to box office tracker Venky Box Office, the film has already crossed $1.07 million in US premiere advance sales across 690 locations with 1,765 shows, selling over 67,000 tickets. The tracker estimates that North America premiere advances have reached around $1.31 million, with projections suggesting about $2 million in opening-day advances and nearly $4.05 million through the first weekend if the current trend continues.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja recently noted that theatres are already operating at near-full capacity for shows as early as 6:00 AM on Thursday, with discussions underway in several circuits to add midnight screenings to accommodate the massive demand.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge is releasing on March 19. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is releasing on March 19.

Ticket prices surge to Rs 2500

Ticket prices have also surged in several metropolitan cities. In Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, tickets are being sold for as high as Rs 2,500. While the maximum price for a luxury recliner seat in Bengaluru multiplexes is around Rs 2,000, prices in Delhi have touched Rs 2,400, and in Mumbai Rs 2,500. Meanwhile, single-screen theatres in cities like Hyderabad continue to offer more affordable options, with ticket prices starting in the Rs 300 range.

Online discussions around Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge have also reached a fever pitch. Some fans are even claiming that Dhurandhar could be regarded as the greatest Indian film of the last 50 years after Sholay—and that too “by miles,” reflecting the scale of excitement surrounding the franchise.

Bahubali 2 was an illogical film – ppl will realise when Varanasi will bomb- Dhurandhar is the best Indian film in last 50 years after Sholay and that too by miles — Beyond horizon (@amu_26) March 14, 2026

More films to push its release date?

Meanwhile, many believe that just like Dhurandhar, which reportedly ran in theatres for over two months, Dhurandhar 2 could dominate the box office well into mid-April. Such a run could potentially impact the release prospects of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.

Because Dhurandhar 1 broke all the records and ran for 2 months with houseful board everywhere so they are suspecting even more with this one. It will slow down only in April mid or end now let’s see what BB makers do — Sohil Kumar (@Sohilkumar633) March 14, 2026

The anticipation around the sequel has grown even stronger after the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Adults, starring Yash, postponed the film’s release to June 4, citing tensions in the Middle East and thereby avoiding a box-office clash with Dhurandhar 2. Earlier, the makers of Dacoit had also shifted their release date from March 19 to April 10, acknowledging that the decision was made to ensure the film gets adequate spotlight and to avoid competing with a large-scale release like Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.