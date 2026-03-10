Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report: With tickets as costly as Rs 3100 sold out, Ranveer Singh’s film on its way to creating history; earns Rs 21 cr

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report: Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, started selling tickets for its paid previews on March 18 on Saturday. The film’s wide release is nine days away as it releases on Thursday, March 19 on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The advance booking for the preview shows opened on Saturday morning, along with the long-awaited trailer drop.

After selling over 1 lakh tickets within the first 24 hours and over 2 lakh tickets within the first two days, the pace of paid preview shows getting sold out has reduced drastically on Monday. It sold another 72,000 tickets that day and earned another Rs 3.3 crore via advance sales of paid previews. Thus, the total number of tickets sold in India now stands at 2.8 lakh.

On its way to beat OG

As per Sacnilk, the total earnings from advance sales of paid previews for Dhurandar 2 in India now stands at Rs 15.64 crore. When combined with block booking, this figure goes up to Rs 21.19 crore. In the process, the film has come very close to beating the record of the biggest Indian premiere currently held by Sujeeth’s 2025 Telugu gangster movie They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, which earned Rs 25 crore from its paid previews alone.

Given the current trajectory, Dhurandhar 2 may very well be on its way to earn as much as over Rs 35 crore from its paid previews by the time of release. Besides the tremendous buzz, it still has another 10 days to sell more tickets and even add more screens for paid previews if the demand is high enough. Also, it’s yet to open the advance booking for the opening weekend.

Hindi dominates over South

Of the Rs 15.64 figure from paid previews, Dhurandhar 2’s biggest chunk comes from its native Hindi version, at Rs 15.28 crore from selling 2.6 lakh tickets in India. This excludes the Rs 1.14 lakh earned by selling 146 tickets in the Dolby Cine format. The Hindi version is followed by the Tamil dubbed version, at Rs 16.29 lakh from 11,227 tickets.

The Telugu dubbed version follows right after, having earned Rs 14.39 lakh from the sale of 6,009 tickets. In that market, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to face tough competition from another Pawan Kalyan action thriller, Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The Kannada dubbed version trails far behind, having sold only 386 tickets for Rs 1.6 lakh.

Dhurandhar 2 has still benefitted from the aversion of a major clash with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups after the film was postponed from its scheduled release date of March 19 to June 4, owing to the ongoing tension in the Middle East. The lowest share of Dhurandhar 2’s advance sales comes from the Malayalam dubbed version, which has sold only 646 tickets for Rs 1.58 lakh.

Story continues below this ad

Ticket prices as high as Rs 3,100 crore

Unlike the first part, which released in cinemas this past December, Dhurandhar 2 has been strategically positioned for the South Indian markets through dubbing. However, given the government-regulated price controlling in those states, the tickets available for the film are priced as low as even Rs 59 in the Pearl category at AGS Cinemas in Chennai.

On the other hand, leading cinema chains like INOX, Cinepolis, and PVR have introduced new premium categories through the paid previews of Dhurandhar 2. The highest price for a ticket of those shows across India is Rs 3,100 in the Recliner Prime category in the 10:15 pm Insignia show at INOX Megaplex at Sky City Mall, Borivali in Mumbai. And unsurprisingly, that category is already sold out.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par moves beyond the ‘private cinema’ experiment for major OTT debut

Dhurandhar 2, co-produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, will see Ranveer, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun reprise their roles from the first part. That film became the highest grossing Indian movie ever at the domestic box office, earning over Rs 890 crore, and the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide, amassing over Rs 1300 crore.