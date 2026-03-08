Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report: Ranveer Singh’s film sells over 1.2 lakh tickets, earns Rs 13.26 cr

Dhurandhar 2 Premiere Advance Booking Report: Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has already earned in double digits at the domestic box office. This milestone has been achieved in less than a day of the commencement of its advance booking for paid previews, and 12 days before its scheduled release on March 19.

Within less than a day of its trailer drop and the start of advance booking (only for paid previews on March 18), Dhurandhar 2 has already become the fifth highest grossing Hindi film of 2026. Its original Hindi version accounted for the lion’s share of its advance booking at Rs 7.95 crore. Add to that, its earnings from paid previews in South Indian languages, and the film’s domestic box office collection already stands at Rs 8.06 crore.

As per Sacnilk, when combined with block booking, the total domestic box office collection of Dhurandhar 2 currently stands at Rs 13.26 crore, just from paid previews alone. This has already made the film earn higher than notable Hindi films of 2026 like Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta-starrer Vadh 2 (Rs 3.89 crore), Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Tu Yaa Main (Rs 6.98 crore), and Anubhav Sinha’s Taapsee Pannu-starrer courtroom drama Assi (Rs 10.10 crore).

It’s already the fifth highest grossing Hindi film of 2026, after Sunny Deol-starrer period war drama Border 2 (Rs 328.57 crore), Vishal Bhardwaj’s Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’ Romeo (Rs 69.40 crore), Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 3 (Rs 50.38 crore), and Vipul Shah-produced The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (Rs 29.40 crore).

Over a lakh tickets of Dhurandhar 2 sold

After selling Rs 4 crore worth tickets within just two hours of the commencement of its advance booking for paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 has gone on to sell over 1.2 lakh tickets in less than a day. The majority chunk comes from its original Hindi version, selling as many as 1,20,618 tickets. Add to that, the tickets sold in the South Indian languages, and the total number of tickets sold so far add up to around 1,26,623.

This velocity could help Dhurandhar 2 challenge the top 5 ticket-selling movies at the India box office so far, as far as advance booking is concerned. The top spot on that front is held by a Hollywood giant — Russo Brothers’ 2019 Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame, which sold a staggering 15 lakh tickets and earned over Rs 35 crore in advance booking alone.

The highest-ticket selling Indian film in advance booking is SS Rajamouli’s 2017 Telugu action epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, at 6,50,000 tickets. The highest-selling Hindi film in the same regard is Atlee’s 2023 action thriller Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, at 5,57,000 tickets. It’s followed by another 2023 Shah Rukh-starrer, Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller Pathaan, at 5,56,000 tickets.

The fifth spot is held by another Marvel giant — Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), starring Tom Holland, at 5,50,000, selling 2.4 lakh tickets within 24 hours of advance booking alone. While Dhurandhar 2 is yet to topple that record, it’s most likely to enter this list of top 5 ticket-selling films in advance booking at the India box office, given it has another 11 days before the paid previews begin on March 18. Also, it’s yet to kickstart the advance booking from March 19 onwards.

Good start in South

Unlike the first part, which released in cinemas last December, Dhurandhar 2 will also be dubbed and released in four South Indian languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It’s already sold 5,23,251 tickets in the Telugu version, where it’ll compete with Pawan Kalyan’s action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is also slated to release in cinemas on the same date — March 19 — on the occasion of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

Additionally, Dhurandhar 2 has already sold 4,85,869 tickets in the Tamil version, 28,100 in Kannada, and 27,409 in Malayalam. It seems to have also benefitted from averting a clash with Geethu Mohandas’ Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy-Tale for Grownups. The Yash-starrer postponed its release date from March 19 to June 4 owing to the ongoing Gulf War, where it’s expected to enjoy a major stronghold.

Tickets priced as high as Rs 2,000

Dhurandhar 2’s paid preview will begin around 4:45 pm (with Mumbai enjoying a head start) and go on till 11 pm on March 18. The tickets are priced as high as Rs 2,000, which seems to be a new premium price introduced by the top three theatre chains — PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis — banking on the tremendous buzz and demand around the sequel.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is co-produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios. It’ll see Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi reprise their roles from the first part. That film became the highest Indian grosser at the domestic box office, amassing over Rs 800 crore, and the fourth highest Indian grosser at the worldwide box office, earning over Rs 1300 crore.