Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report: Ranveer Singh’s film crosses Rs 120 cr worldwide four days before release

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to dismantle box office records, both domestically and worldwide, even four days before its release this Thursday on March 19, on the occasion of Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. The much-anticipated sequel has already crossed Rs 60 crore in India and Rs 100 crore worldwide in advance sales.

On Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 sold another 1.5 lakh tickets for its opening day, which is equal to the number of tickets sold in the first 24 hours of the commencement of its Day 1 advance booking on Saturday morning. On Sunday, the film added another Rs 7 crore to its domestic box office collection via advance sales. If the block booking of around Rs 8 crore is excluded, the figure stands at Rs 14.42 crore.

As per Sacnilk, the lion’s share of the advance sales belongs to the native Hindi version, which sold 2.82 lakh tickets for Rs 13.70 crore. This excludes the IMAX format, which sold 4,943 tickets for Rs 41.97 lakh, and the Dolby Cine format, which sold 243 tickets for Rs 1.74 lakh. The Hindi version is followed by the dubbed Telugu version, which sold 13,429 tickets for Rs 17.84 lakh.

In the Telugu market, Dhurandhar 2 will face stiff competition from Harish Shankar’s action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, which is also slated to release on the same day. The dubbed Tamil version follows next, selling 7,674 tickets for Rs 10.46 lakh. The dubbed Malayalam and Kannada versions contribute the least, selling 210 tickets for Rs 35,524.20, and nine tickets for Rs 1,800 respectively. Overall, Dhurandhar 2 has already sold 3.08 lakh tickets for its opening day alone.

While the first part, Dhurandhar, released only in Hindi last December, its sequel will be rolled out in five dubbed South Indian languages. Its chances in those markets, and even in Hindi, were initially being thwarted by a major clash with Geethu Mohandas’ Kannada-English action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, but the Yash-starrer was postponed from March 19 to June 4 owing to the ongoing Gulf War. The KGF star enjoys a major stronghold in the Middle Eastern countries. However, Dhurandhar 2 will remain unscathed, since like the first part, the film would be banned in the Gulf owing to its anti-Pakistan sentiment.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking in India – Paid Previews

The advance booking for the paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 was kickstarted nine days ago along with the much-anticipated trailer drop. Now, it’s already sold 6.86 lakh tickets for paid previews taking place in the evening of this Wednesday on March 18. The amount collected from the pre-sales is Rs 32.36 crore. When combined with the block booking of around Rs 5 crore, the figure goes up to Rs 37.31 crore.

Even with tickets priced as high as Rs 3100 in some paid preview shows of Mumbai, Dhurandhar 2 has already sold 6.20 lakh tickets for Rs Rs 31.10 crore in the Hindi version. This excludes the 356 tickets sold for Rs 2.72 lakh in the Dolby Cine format. There are no paid previews in the IMAX format. Additionally, Dhurandhar 2 has sold 33473 tickets for Rs 64.94 lakh in Telugu, 28283 tickets for Rs 45.86 lakh in Tamil, 1393 tickets for Rs 6.03 lakh in Kannada, and 2644 tickets for Rs 5.99 lakh in Malayalam.

Story continues below this ad

Thus, if the advance sales from paid previews (Rs 37.31 crore) and the opening day (Rs 22.71 crore) are combined, Dhurandhar 2 has already amassed over Rs 60 crore from advance booking in India. This includes the sale of almost 10 lakh tickets and around Rs 13 crore worth of block booking. This figure is despite the ‘A’ (Adults Only) certification of the film, with more shows expected to add in the coming days. The maximum advance booking is expected to be recorded in the next three days, right before the film’s release on Thursday.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking overseas

Dhurandhar 2 is also already making waves internationally, having crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark through its worldwide advance booking. The sequel has already become the first Indian film to score $5+ million (Rs 46+ crore gross) for the opening weekend in North America, including $2.5+ million (Rs 23.50+ crore) from the opening day and premiere. The total overseas sales add up to Rs 60 crore for the opening weekend. When combined with the Rs 60 crore figure from India, the total advance sales of the sequel are currently at Rs 120 crore.

Also Read — Oscars 2026 Winners List | 98th Academy Awards Live Updates: One Battle After Another named Best Film; Priyanka Chopra nods as co-presenter Javier Bardem demands ‘Free Palestine’

It remains to be seen whether Dhurandhar 2 will surpass the record-shattering box office performance of the first part, which became the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office, by amassing over Rs 890 crore, and the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide, by amassing over Rs 1300 crore. Co-produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2 will see Ranveer, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi reprise their memorable roles.