Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report: Ranveer Singh’s film earns Rs 18 cr, beats Stree 2 to become Bollywood’s biggest premiere

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: The Revenge is banking on the tremendous buzz riding on the sequel right after the makers dropped the trailer this past Saturday. They strategically opened advance booking for the film’s paid previews on Wednesday March 18 along with the trailer drop, prompting thousands of fans to book their tickets immediately and claim bragging rights of watching the much-anticipated film on the eve of its worldwide release on Thursday, March 19.

On Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 sold another 80,000 tickets for its paid previews, and in the process, added another Rs 8 crore to its domestic box office collection, 11 days before the film’s release. On Saturday, after the advance booking commenced alongside the trailer drop at 11 am, the film had already sold 1.2 lakh tickets and earned over Rs 10 crore within 24 hours.

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2’s advance booking now stands at Rs 18.11 crore. This includes around Rs 6 crore of block booking. If one excludes that, out of the Rs 12.30 crore earned from the sale of 2,06367 tickets, the lion’s share belongs to the native Hindi version at Rs 12 crore (from 1,94,514 tickets). Additionally, the Dolby Cine version has collected Rs 64,050 (from 80 tickets)

The Hindi version is followed by the dubbed Tamil version at Rs 9.9 lakh (from 7,317 tickets). The Tamil version has overtaken the dubbed Telugu version, which had the bigger share on Saturday. By Sunday, however, its share grew only marginally and concluded at Rs 9.6 lakh (from 3920 tickets). In the Telugu market, Dhurandhar 2 will face tough competition from Harish Shankar’s action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is also slated to release in cinemas on March 19 on the occasion of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

The Telugu version of Dhurandhar 2 is followed by the dubbed Malayalam version at Rs 96, 114 (from 338 tickets). The smallest share belongs to the dubbed Kannada version at Rs 67,150 (from 198 tickets). In that market specifically, the film has still benefitted from avoiding a clash with Geethu Mohandas’ Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups after the Yash-starrer was postponed owing to the ongoing Gulf War, given that it enjoys a stronghold in the Middle Eastern countries.

With 10 days to go before its paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 has already scored the biggest Bollywood premiere ever, beating the record held by Amar Kaushik’s 2024 horror comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor among others. That film had earned Rs 8.50 crore gross (and Rs 10 crore net) from the advance sales of its paid previews. Dhurandhar 2 has comfortably passed that milestone within less than 24 hours of the commencement of the advance booking for its paid previews.

The domestic box office collection of Dhurandhar 2 is likely to increase manifold in the next 10 days as the release date draws closer and the buzz keeps snowballing. It’s likely to receive a boost once the advance booking for the opening weekend begins. Its current figure of Rs 18 crore is already higher than the lifetime domestic box office collections of most Hindi releases this year.

In fact, Dhurandhar 2 is already the sixth highest grossing Hindi film at the domestic box office this year, after Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 (Rs 361.79 crore), Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’ Romeo (Rs 79.26 crore), Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 (Rs 51.62 crore), Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis (Rs 36.25 crore), and Vipul Shah-produced The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (Rs 25.40 crore).

It’s already beaten the likes of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein (Rs 7.39 crore), Taapsee Pannu-starrer Assi (Rs 9.83 crore), and Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Tu Yaa Main (Rs 6.90 crore). Earlier this year, Dhurandhar 2’s predecessor broke all records by becoming the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office, at over Rs 890 crore, and the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever at the worldwide box office, at over Rs 1300 crore.

Dhurandhar 2, co-produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi among others, who will all reprise their roles from the first part, which released in cinemas this past December.