Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: With shows as early as 2 am, Ranveer Singh’s film sells 12.5 lakh tickets; crosses Rs 130 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: The buzz for Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to snowball as it enters the release week. With just three days left for the wider release this Thursday on March 19, theatre chains have added more shows to regular programming, which start as early as 2 am.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 sold another 1.74 lakh tickets on Monday for the opening day, and added another Rs 7 crore to its domestic box office collection through advance booking for Day 1 alone. The advance sales for the opening day in India now add up to Rs 29.04 crore. Excluding the block booking of around Rs 9 crore, it comes down to Rs 20.66 crore, from the sale of 4.74 lakh tickets.

Thus, the film is now on the verge of surpassing the advance booking of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 family crime drama Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, which earned Rs 29.25 crore through advance sales of its opening day. If Dhurandhar 2 manages to surpass that, it will enter the top 5 highest advance booking for the opening day of Hindi titles in India, as per Sacnilk.

The original Hindi version contributed the most to this figure, as it’s sold 4.19 lakh tickets for Rs 19.27 crore. This excludes the Dolby Cine format, which sold 301 tickets for Rs 2.16 lakh, and the IMAX format, which sold 9.483 tickets for Rs 76.95 lakh. The dubbed Telugu version follows next, having sold 30,930 tickets for Rs 40.56 lakh, despite tough competition from Harish Shankar’s action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film, starring Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is also slated to release this Thursday on the occasion of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

A still of Pawan Kalyan from Ustaad Bhagat Singh. A still of Pawan Kalyan from Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The dubbed Tamil version follows right after, having sold 13,386 tickets for Rs 18.97 lakh. It’s followed by the dubbed Malayalam version, which sold 453 tickets for Rs 76,565, and the dubbed Kannada version, which sold just 41 tickets for Rs 9,550. The dubbed versions have benefitted greatly from the aversion of a major clash with Geethu Mohandas’ Kannada-English action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale For Grownups. The Yash-starrer, which was initially scheduled to release on the same day, was postponed to June 4 owing to the ongoing Gulf War. The KGF star enjoys a massive stronghold in the Middle Eastern countries. Dhurandhar 2 would remain unscathed as like the first part, the sequel would also be banned in the Gulf because of its anti-Pakistan sentiment.

Yash’s Toxic postponed to June 4. Yash’s Toxic postponed to June 4.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking in India – Paid Previews

The advance booking for the paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 tomorrow on Wednesday, March 18 kicked off 10 days ago along with the much-anticipated trailer drop of the film. Since then, the film has sold 7.83 lakh tickets for Rs 40.55 crore. If block booking of around Rs 5 crore is excluded, this figure currently stands at Rs 35.61 crore.

Once again, the Hindi version dominates, selling 6.95 lakh tickets for Rs 33.98 crore. This excludes Dolby Cine, which sold 367 tickets for Rs 2.81 lakh. There’s no IMAX paid preview. The Telugu version has sold 46,232 tickets for Rs 86.86 lakh; The Tamil version sold 36,540 tickets for Rs 18.97 lakh; the Kannada version sold 1,705 tickets for Rs 7.29 lakh; and the Malayalam version sold 2,935 tickets for Rs 6.72 lakh.

Story continues below this ad

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking in India – Combined

If the advance sales from the paid previews and the opening day are combined, Dhurandhar 2 has now sold over 12.50 lakh tickets for almost Rs 70 crore in India so far. While this is across 15,000+ shows, more screens are being added every hour. The buzz has reached a point that multiplex chains in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad have now begun adding post midnight shows, with shows as early as 2 am on Thursday.

The 24-hour screening model is being followed in these cities as there are multiple shows being screened at the same time within the window of 2:15 am and 5:30 am on Thursday. The length of Dhurandhar 2, at 3 hours and 55 minutes, is also instrumental in this shift. In fact, that’s even caused a historic shift at Mumbai’s iconic single screen theatre, Maratha Mandir.

Aditya Chopra’s 1995 blockbuster romantic comedy Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, had been playing at Maratha Mandir at the fixed slot of 11:30 am. But with the advent of Dhurandhar 2, that show has now been moved to 10 am, so that the theatre can play more shows of the long-awaited sequel, at 1:15 pm, 5:30 pm, and 9:45 pm. A shift like this last happened during the release of Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s historic Dil-Luminati Tour generated Rs 943 crore in revenue; created 1,18,000 man-days of employment

Story continues below this ad

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking – Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 is also clocking in impressive advance sales overseas. It’s earned over Rs 60 crore worth of advance booking so far for its opening weekend, with its pre-sales leading in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Thus, the advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 worldwide currently stands at around Rs 130 crore, even three days before the global release.