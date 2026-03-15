Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh’s film sells 4 lakh tickets, earns over Rs 50 cr from paid previews, opening day

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has already begun smashing box office records through its pre-sales even four days before the long-awaited worldwide release on March 19. A day after the advance booking for the opening day kicked off on Saturday morning, the pre-sales witnessed a massive surge.

On Sunday morning, within 24 hours of advance bookings opening for its first day, Dhurandhar 2 sold over 1.5 lakh tickets and earned Rs 15.74 crore in the process. If block booking worth Rs 8 crore is excluded, the advance booking gross stands at Rs 7.80 crore. The majority chunk of this figure comes from the native Hindi version, at Rs 7.61 crore from the sale of 1.41 lakh tickets.

This excludes the special formats, including Dolby Cine, which earned Rs 77,750 by selling 107 tickets, and IMAX, which contributed Rs 6.26 lakh through the sale of 581 tickets. The Hindi version was followed by the dubbed Telugu version, which earned Rs 6.38 lakh by selling 5,250 tickets.

The surge in advance booking for the Telugu version comes despite competition from Harish Shankar’s action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, which is also slated to release in cinemas on the same day, on the occasion of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. The Tamil dubbed version follows closely, having earned Rs 4.56 crore through the sale of 3,967 tickets. This is followed by the dubbed Malayalam version, at Rs 11,773 lakh by selling 62 tickets, and the dubbed Kannada version, at Rs 1,400 via the sale of just seven tickets.

These figures have benefitted from the aversion of a major clash with Geethu Mohandas’ Kannada-English action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups. The Yash-starrer, which was also scheduled to release in cinemas on March 19, was postponed to June 4 on account of the ongoing Gulf War, since the KGF superstar enjoys a massive stronghold in the Middle Eastern countries.

Halfway till top 5 opening day advance sales

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19. Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19.

With four days yet to go till the release of Dhurandhar 2, and shows still being added every day, the film has all the possibility of entering the top 5 all-time highest Hindi advance bookings for the opening day. Currently, it has another Rs 14 crore to earn before it can surpass the fifth spot, held by Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 family crime drama Animal. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer stands at Rs 29.25 crore.

The fourth spot is secured by Atlee’s 2023 action thriller Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which amassed Rs 37.24 crore on its opening day through advance booking alone. The first three spots are held by the dubbed Hindi versions of three major South Indian blockbuster sequels. Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule stand at the third spot as the Allu Arjun-starrer earned Rs 37.30 crore on its opening day through pre-sales of its Hindi version alone.

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The second spot is secured by SS Rajamouli’s 2017 Telugu action fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The Prabhas-starrer amassed Rs 37.53 crore through the advance booking of its Hindi version and firmly ruled the charts till Prashanth Neel’s 2022 Kannada action thriller KGF: Chapter 2 came along. The Hindi version of the Yash-starrer has the highest advance booking in Hindi so far, at Rs 40.65 crore.

Paid previews edge past Rs 35 crore

The paid preview sales also continue to grow as Dhurandhar 2 nears release. The film has now earned Rs 34.80 crore from paid previews alone. Thus, advance sales for its paid previews are currently more than double of the advance sales for its opening day. If block booking of around Rs 6 crore is excluded, the figure stands at Rs 29.95 crore. These are inclusive of Rs 28.98 crore from the Hindi version, Rs 2.69 lakh from Doly Cine, Rs 43.63 lakh from the Telugu version, Rs 40.43 lakh from the Tamil version, Rs 5.20 lakh from the Malayalam version, and Rs 49.89 lakh from the Kannada version.

The number of tickets sold in paid previews are 6.16 lakh, including 5.66 lakh tickets in Hindi, 352 in Dolby Cine, 25,099 in Tamil, 21,263 in Tamil, 2,279 in Malayalam, and 1,164 in Kannada. There are no IMAX paid previews for this film. If the advance booking for paid previews and the opening day are added, Dhurandhar 2 has already amassed over Rs 50 crore so far from the sale of over 4 lakh tickets. As more shows are added, and more buzz is generated as conventionally seen in the 48 to 72 hours before the release, trade estimates suggest the film might secure an opening day box office collection of over Rs 90 crore at the domestic box office.

Also Read — ‘They hate Aditya Dhar’: Ram Gopal Varma claims Dhurandhar director has changed film industry; suggests caution to him, wife Yami Gautam

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Co-produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel of their blockbuster Dhurandhar from last December, which became the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office by earning over Rs 890 crore and the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide by amassing over Rs 1300 crore. Ranveer, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi will reprise their roles from the first part.