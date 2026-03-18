Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film hits Rs 86 crore, sells 17 lakh tickets; surpasses Baahubali 2, Jawan

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated spy thriller sequel, starring Ranveer Singh, is finally on the verge of release. On the eve of its premiere, the film has witnessed a massive leap in its advance booking, for both the paid previews on Wednesday evening and the opening day on Thursday. When combined, it has sold over 17 lakh tickets so far, and amassed Rs 86.80 crore already.

A day before it releases in cinemas, Dhurandhar 2 has sold over 7 lakh tickets for the opening day alone. This has allowed it to surpass the most number of tickets sold by a Hindi film in history, surpassing the dubbed version of SS Rajamouli’s 2017 Telugu action fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, which had sold 6.50 lakh tickets.

In the process, it’s also surpasses the likes of Atlee’s 2023 action thriller Jawan (5.57 lakh tickets) and Siddharth Anand’s 2023 spy thriller Pathaan (5.56 lakh tickets), both starring Shah Rukh Khan; the dubbed version of Prashanth Neel’s 2022 Kannada action thriller KGF: Chapter 2 (5.15 lakh tickets), starring Yash; and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 family crime drama Animal (Rs 4.60 lakh tickets), starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Also, Dhurandhar 2 has now scored the second highest advance booking for the opening day of a Hindi film in history with Rs 38.77. It’s outperformed Animal (Rs 29.25 crore), Jawan (Rs 37.24 crore), the dubbed version of Sukumar’s Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 37.30 crore), starring Allu Arjun; and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 37.53 crore).

At Rs 38.77 crore, it’s now only second to the dubbed version of KGF: Chapter 2, which scored Rs 40.65 crore of advance booking for the opening day alone. Excluding the block booking of around Rs 9 crore, the figure stands at Rs 29.29 crore. The majority chunk belongs to the native Hindi version, which sold 6.29 lakh tickets for Rs 27.13 crore. This excludes the Dolby Cine format, which sold 363 tickets for Rs 2.58 lakh, and the IMAX format, which sold 12,845 tickets for Rs 1.04 crore.

The Hindi version is followed by the dubbed Telugu version, which has sold 53,313 tickets for Rs 73.21 lakh. This development is despite stiff competition from Harish Shankar’s action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film, starring Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is also slated to release this Thursday on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The dubbed Tamil version follows, having sold 22,888 tickets for Rs 34.10 lakh. The dubbed Malayalam version has sold 929 tickets for Rs 1.57 lakh. The Kannada version has the least contribution, having sold 203 tickets for Rs 47,590.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking – paid previews

Hours before the paid previews begin at 5 pm today, Dhurandhar 2 has sold 9.91 lakh tickets for Rs 42.71 crore. Combined with the block booking of over Rs 5 crore, the figure stands at Rs 47.91 crore. The Hindi version dominates again, having sold 8.63 lakh tickets for Rs 40.42 crore. This excludes Dolby Cine, which sold 363 tickets for Rs 2.58 lakh. There are no paid previews in IMAX. The Tamil version follows, having sold 50,032 tickets for Rs 8 lakh; the Telugu version sold 53,313 tickets for Rs 73.21 lakh; the Malayalam version sold 929 tickets for Rs 1.57 lakh; and the Kannada version sold 203 tickets for Rs 47,590.

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Dhurandhar 2 releases in cinemas three months after its first part, which made history as the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office, at over Rs 890 crore, and the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide, at over Rs 1300 crore. Co-produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, the sequel will see Ranveer, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi reprise their roles from the first part.