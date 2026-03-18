Aditya Dhar hints at Dhurandhar 3; issues urgent plea to fans ahead of release: ‘Don’t leave seats until credits stop’

Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all set to release in cinemas tomorrow on Thursday, on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. On the eve of the occasion, the filmmaker took to X to share a letter to the audience, urging them to not share spoilers. He also slipped in a hint that there might be more to the Dhurandhar franchise after the sequel.

“To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family, 5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then, you didn’t just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it, and noticed things I never even thought anyone would,” stated Dhar.

He added that in these past three months, Dhurandhar became the nation’s and the entire world’s favourite, which is the “most humbling, moving gift” for a filmmaker. That motivated Dhar and his team to ensure that the sequel surprises and moves the audience as much, which “is never easy”. He urged the audience to watch the film only in cinemas, and not via piracy “on someone’s phone in a blurry image”.

Dhar added that him and his team have put all their heart into making Dhurandhar. “Hence, here is my one, heartfelt earnest request… PLEASE DON’T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now, I’m trusting you to protect what this becomes,” added.

Along with this request, Dhar also had a gift in store for the fans in his caption. “Oh, and one more thing. Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling (wink emoji),” he added at the end of his caption. Fans flocked to the comment section anticipating a threequel in the Dhurandhar franchise. They came out surprised after watching the first part last December, which announced that the sequel would release on March 19.

Irate fans comment on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 post

The comment section, however, was also full of disgruntled fans who informed Dhar that the paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 they booked for today evening have now been cancelled. A majority of these grievances came from fans living in South Indian cities, and particularly for the dubbed versions of the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

A couple of exhibitors in North India also told SCREEN that like it happened with the first part, the DCP (Digital Cinema Package) hasn’t arrived at a number of theatres across India. While the paid previews of the native Hindi version haven’t been cancelled yet, a delay is expected in the delivery of the DCPs.

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One should note that the first part also faced such uncertainties during release. The film’s press screenings, which were scheduled to take place in Mumbai and Delhi in the evening of December 4, 2025, was cancelled hours prior. Some morning shows on the release day, December 5, 2025, were also cancelled because of the delays in the delivery of the DCPs.

However, Dhurandhar soon picked up traction and eventually became the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office, earning over Rs 890 crore. It also became the fourth highest grossing Indian film worldwide, amassing over Rs 1300 crore. The sequel has already clocked in an advance booking of Rs 87 core in India by selling over 17 lakh tickets across both paid previews and the opening day.

Also Read — Dhurandhar 2 Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer’s early preview shows cancelled amid content delay; RGV’s first review of Aditya Dhar film is out

Co-produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will see Ranveer, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi reprise their memorable roles from the first part. The sequel will take the story of the first part forward, capturing how an Indian spy avenged terrorist attacks on his homeland after infiltrating Pakistan’s terror network.