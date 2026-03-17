‘I’m not from Pakistan’: Dhurandhar 2 actor Vivek Sinha responds after ‘Hindu’ dialogue backlash; 4-hour sequel triggers viral ‘luggage’ memes

Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha, who portrays Kandahar hijacker Zahoor Mistry in the film, has responded to the backlash surrounding his performance since its release. The backlash intensified after the release of the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge which opened with his dialogue, “Hindu bahut hee darpok qaum hai…”. Taking to Instagram, Vivek addressed the reactions and clarified that he is not the character he plays on screen.

In a video Vivek said in Hindi, “So much anger, so many comments. Do you know what every comment is saying? ‘You look like a terrorist,’ ‘I feel like jumping into the screen and beating you,’ ‘You’ve made us angry’… Should I tell you something? I actually loved seeing this patriotism within us — I salute it. One person even said, ‘I’ll come into Pakistan and beat you.’”

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The actor then went on to clarify his identity, distancing himself from the character he portrayed.

“I’m not from Pakistan. I’m from Bijnor, Dhampur is my hometown, and I live in Mumbai. Someone wrote, ‘Sir, I feel like abusing you because you’ve done such a good job.’ You can abuse me too, I’m receiving so much love, thank you so much,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivek sinha (ज़हूर मिस्त्री) (@viveksinhaactor)

Ending his message, Sinha urged audiences to watch Dhurandhar 2 in theatres.

He also reinforced his point in a follow-up Instagram post, writing: “My name is Vivek Sinha (and) I am not a terrorist,” referencing the iconic line from My Name Is Khan.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivek sinha (ज़हूर मिस्त्री) (@viveksinhaactor)

Dhurandhar 2 memefest

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already sparked a meme fest ahead of its release on March 19, due to its lengthy runtime. While Dhurandhar clocked in at 3 hours and 34 minutes, considered long by many, the Ranveer Singh-led sequel goes a step further, reportedly running close to 3 hours and 55 minutes, excluding intervals and pre-show promotions. As a result, the Aditya Dhar directorial has quickly become the centre of a viral meme storm online.

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Several influencers have posted videos of themselves packing suitcases before heading to the theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umed Palyal (@haldwanikaladka)

In a clip, a group of friends wheels out their luggage, announcing they’re off to watch Dhurandhar 2. In another, a family is seen carefully packing food supplies, treating the outing like a long train ride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selwyn D’souza (@sellydsouzaaa)

Many memes suggest that the interval might like a full-fledged dinner pause with ordering complete meals, including desserts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Arjun – Red FM (@rjarjunkapage)

The runtime of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is 3 hours 55 minutes. My preparation for it: pic.twitter.com/vVmJEfUaVK — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) March 14, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge advance box office

Despite its long runtime and premium pricing, the film is witnessing an impressive response at the box office in advance booking. As per Sacnilk, the film sold 1.74 lakh tickets on Monday and now stands at Rs 29.04 crore, or Rs 20.66 crore (excluding Rs 9 crore in block bookings). The film is now close to surpassing Animal’s Rs 29.25 crore opening-day advance and could enter the top five Hindi films in this category.

If the advance sales from the paid previews and the opening day are combined, Dhurandhar 2 has now sold over 12.50 lakh tickets for almost Rs 70 crore in India so far.

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Overseas, it has already crossed Rs 60 crore for its opening weekend, taking its worldwide advance booking to around Rs 130 crore.

Dhurandhar 2

In the sequel, Ranveer reprises his role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. The story will show his past, tracing the turning points that led him into the world of undercover intelligence and cross-border missions.

The film will release across multiple languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.