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Dhurandhar 2 actor Vivek Sinha refutes rumours of Rs 1 cr fee, says he’s spent all his money already: ‘Mumbai is an expensive city’
In Dhurandhar, Vivek Sinha played the role of terrorist Zahoor Mistry, who was one of the hijackers in the 1999 IC814 Kandahar hijack.
It’s been a little over three weeks since Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres, but the buzz around the film and its cast shows no signs of slowing down. Even actors in smaller roles have gained significant traction, with audiences actively speculating their fees and remuneration. One such name making the rounds is actor Vivek Sinha. Initially, many assumed he was from Pakistan; now, he’s receiving messages from people seeking financial help after reports claimed he was paid Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore for his role.
Vivek has now taken to Instagram to set the record straight. In a video, he said, “For the past few days, people are speculating about the fees of the Dhurandhar cast, including Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan. Some have claimed I received between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore for my role. Let me clarify, I have not received that kind of money. This is all false. Ever since these reports started making headlines, people have been reaching out to me for financial help, saying they are sick or need money for their future.” He added, “For me to extend financial help, I first need to have that kind of money. I don’t have it.”
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The actor further explained that while he was paid a respectable amount, it was nowhere close to the figures being circulated.
“They gave me a decent amount, but not as much as you are claiming. And whatever money I received has already been spent. I live in a city like Mumbai—it’s very expensive. Maybe when I get paid for my next film, I’ll be able to help. But please don’t spread false news.”
This isn’t the first time Vivek has had to address public reactions. Earlier, he faced backlash online, with some viewers calling him a “terrorist” based on his on-screen role. Responding to that, he had said, “Such anger, so many comments. Do you know what each one says? ‘You look like a terrorist’, ‘I feel like thrashing you through the screen’, ‘You have made us angry’… Should I tell you something? I salute this patriotism. One is saying, ‘I’ll come to Pakistan and beat you.’ I’m not from Pakistan—I’m from Bijnor, Dhampur is my city, and I live in Mumbai. One of you even said, ‘Sir, I feel like abusing you because you’ve done such a good job in the film.’ You can abuse me too—I’m getting so much love.”
Vivek Sinha played the role of terrorist Zahoor Mistry, who was one of the hijackers in the 1999 IC814 Kandahar hijack.