Dhurandhar 2 actor Vivek Sinha refutes rumours of Rs 1 cr fee, says he’s spent all his money already: ‘Mumbai is an expensive city’

It’s been a little over three weeks since Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres, but the buzz around the film and its cast shows no signs of slowing down. Even actors in smaller roles have gained significant traction, with audiences actively speculating their fees and remuneration. One such name making the rounds is actor Vivek Sinha. Initially, many assumed he was from Pakistan; now, he’s receiving messages from people seeking financial help after reports claimed he was paid Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore for his role.

Vivek has now taken to Instagram to set the record straight. In a video, he said, “For the past few days, people are speculating about the fees of the Dhurandhar cast, including Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan. Some have claimed I received between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore for my role. Let me clarify, I have not received that kind of money. This is all false. Ever since these reports started making headlines, people have been reaching out to me for financial help, saying they are sick or need money for their future.” He added, “For me to extend financial help, I first need to have that kind of money. I don’t have it.”