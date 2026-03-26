Dhurandhar 2 actor says Ranveer Singh made shoot feel like cakewalk: ‘He is a secure actor’

In Dhurandhar 2, actor and former hockey player Udaybir Sandhu plays the character of Pinda (Gurbaaz Singh). Recently, he spoke about his role in the film and how he had to gain and lose 15 kg of weight in a span of days to ace the younger and older versions of his character. He also lauded Ranveer Singh and called him a secure actor.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, “I had to shoot for the older version of my character first, and for that I had to gain. I was given 45 days and I gained 15 kg in that time.” He added, “It was a complete transformation. For the younger version of my character, I had to lose 15-16 kg. This was shot later. I had to look like a kid. I achieved that also and Aditya sir (Director Aditya Dhar) was very happy. Ranveer said ‘Bacha aa gaya, you lost so much weight’. I remember Ranveer Singh told me that my character is very good. It was like it was his favourite character.”