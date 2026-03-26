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Dhurandhar 2 actor says Ranveer Singh made shoot feel like cakewalk: ‘He is a secure actor’
Udaybir Sandhu spoke about his role in Dhurandhar 2 and how he had to gain and lose 15 kg of weight in a span of days to ace the younger and older versions of his character.
In Dhurandhar 2, actor and former hockey player Udaybir Sandhu plays the character of Pinda (Gurbaaz Singh). Recently, he spoke about his role in the film and how he had to gain and lose 15 kg of weight in a span of days to ace the younger and older versions of his character. He also lauded Ranveer Singh and called him a secure actor.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, “I had to shoot for the older version of my character first, and for that I had to gain. I was given 45 days and I gained 15 kg in that time.” He added, “It was a complete transformation. For the younger version of my character, I had to lose 15-16 kg. This was shot later. I had to look like a kid. I achieved that also and Aditya sir (Director Aditya Dhar) was very happy. Ranveer said ‘Bacha aa gaya, you lost so much weight’. I remember Ranveer Singh told me that my character is very good. It was like it was his favourite character.”
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Sharing his work experience with Ranveer, he said, “He is such a warm person and he makes you feel so comfortable that you feel it is a cakewalk. Ranveer also gives good feedback and suggestions. In my case it helped a lot. Also, as a co-actor, he is very secure. Usually actors are not secure, they fear others overpowering them. He is such a sweet soul. He gives space and he used to suggest variations. He was so invested in the film and he used to stay in character even if it wasn’t his close up.”
Sharing how Aditya Dhar and Ranveer had already predicted the praise Udaybir would receive for his work, he said, “I met Aditya Sir before the film’s screening, and he told me ‘you just watch your work in the film’. He had told me even during the shoot to watch my work. He was very happy with my work. Ranveer also texted me and told me that I am going to be hit by a flood of praises.”