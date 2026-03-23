Dhurandhar 2 actor recalls accidentally injuring Ranveer Singh during action scene, reveals actor’s ‘humanity’: ‘I was scared, he hugged me’ 

During various interactions, Ranveer Singh had made one thing clear — that he worked extremely hard for Dhurandhar. The film’s recently released second part is currently on a spree of breaking box office records. But even during the film’s intense action sequences, Ranveer never let go of his humility. Recently, his co-star in Dhurandhar 2, Gursewak Singh, shared one such instance when the actor, despite being injured on set, continued to shoot and also motivated Gursewak, who was hurt during the sequence.

Gursewak took to Instagram to share photos with Ranveer and wrote in Hindi, “Why brother Ranveer Singh is such a lovely person and brilliant artist, let me tell you a story. We were shooting an action scene at Amritsar’s plane house, which is also in the movie. I was behind Ranveer Singh and I had a bomb that I had to go ahead and set.”

He went on to share, “Then I had to go to the tractor and protect myself between the tyres, and then Ranveer had to cover me, as told by action master. We had quite a few rehearsals and everything went perfectly. But don’t know how I got wrong and it took 2 seconds to set the bomb. As soon as I left there, me and Ranveer brother had a big collision – like something would hit at 70 speed. I fell into the tyres, and Ranveer fell on me.”

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The actor shared that both he and Ranveer were injured. “His gun hit my stomach and my gun hose hit his elbow. He got up and moved out there. He was hurt too, but I fainted, and I was scared he might have been hurt more,” he said.

Gursewak added that the entire crew rushed to check on Ranveer after the accident and only seconds later realised that he too was injured. A doctor was immediately called in, and director Aditya Dhar also rushed to his aid. The doctor informed the team that Gursewak had suffered an injury to his stomach and had swelling.

Meanwhile, Aditya consoled him and said, “It happens in action, don’t you be afraid’. I told him that Ranveer Singh sir also got hurt. He said, ‘No problem, you relax, it’s part of the shoot’ and told the doctor to check properly.”

After Ranveer got to know about Gursewak’s condition, he too rushed to meet him. The actor shared, “I said in fear, ‘Sir, sorry, it was my fault.” but Ranveer told me ‘never mind,’ and gave him a hug.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gursewak singh (@gursewaksingh_mander)

Gursewak went on to reveal that despite his injury, Ranveer continued to shoot and even motivated him to do the same. He said, “My eyes were teary- I was totally emotional with their love. Then he saw my injury and asked, ‘Can you shoot or do want a break?’ I also dared and said, ‘It’s the last scene, when you’re doing it, I’ll do it too’. I asked, ‘Sir, how hurt are you?’, He said, ‘Elbow will have a little trouble exercising, but never mind – let’s do the scene.’ Then we finished that scene. This is the third day of shoot. After that we shot for 35 more days.”

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Lauding Ranveer, he further wrote, “From that day till the release of the movie, Ranveer Singh never let me feel like I made a mistake. This is what humanity is… Love… Take care of each other. I guess this is why he’s a star…”