Dhurandhar 2 actor Hirav Mehta on killing Sanjay Dutt’s character: ‘I was afraid I will get a lot of hate’

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has received immense love from the audience. While the second part of the film has also become one of the highest all-time grossers in Bollywood, every actor associated with the film has been receiving lots of love from the audience. In a recent interview with SCREEN, actor Hirav Mehta, who killed Sanjay Dutt’s character in the film, spoke about shooting that scene. He explained what Aditya Dhar’s brief was and how nervous he was about killing SP Aslam Chaudhary.

Talking about the scene where Hirav kills SP Aslam Choudhary, the actor shared, “The day when I got the script in the morning and found out that I was going to kill SP Aslam, my heart started racing. I was so nervous; this was my chance to shine. I kept practicing since I was a suicide bomber, so I had to come in that mindset. When I went on the set, Aditya Sir gave a fabulous briefing; he explained what the vibe of the scene is, the character’s intention. Everything went very smoothly.”

Also Read: Inside Dhurandhar 2 climax: 500 litres of fuel, real blasts, and Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal in the middle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hirav Mehta • Actor • MBA (@hiravmehta)

Recalling Aditya Dhar’s brief, Hirav added, “The briefing I got was very simple. I was Sherani sahab’s right hand in Balochistan. His nephew, who was my very good friend, was killed, so I had to avenge him. Secondly, they mixed poison in Balochistan’s water, so all the kids were dying, so he said, imagine all the people around you in Balochistan are being killed, so you have to take revenge and sacrifice yourself. I was in that mindset because he told me this in these many words.”

Hirav Mehta also added, “That driving sequence was shot on a highway in Chandigarh, production had blocked the road till 5 kms. So they had to cut and release the traffic; all retakes were happening only to let the traffic get cleared. Aditya sir knows what he wants and how to get it out of the actor. I have worked with directors who are very particular about what they want, but here, if you had a creative input, you could discuss it with him. The comfort of going and talking to him is very encouraging for an actor.”

Hirav on meeting Sanjay Dutt before the scene

While Hirav was extremely nervous about the scene, meeting Sanjay Dutt in person only added to that. He recalled, “I was very nervous to meet Sanju Baba for the first time. I saw him get out of his Range Rover; he was walking in his signature style, had an intense look on his face, so I couldn’t approach him. Then we met before the shot, that time he was dressed as SP Aslam, and that made me all the more nervous. Even though he looks intense, he is a very welcoming person.”

During the interview that took place at Roxanne’s All Day Diner in Mumbai, Hirav also spoke about the audience reaction to that scene, and added, “I killed Sanju Baba on his own song Tamma Tamma, a lot of people commented about it. After I learned I was killing SP Aslam Choudhary, I thought I was going to get a lot of hate from the audience. But it was the opposite, people stopped their bikes on the road and praised me, saying, ‘Bhai SP ko kya udaaya hai’. I got so much love because I killed the Jinn. Now, when I go to malls, people keep looking at me right from the time my car enters the mall, and many come to click pictures. My social media following also increased from 30000 to 1.5 lakhs in 15 days, and now if you Google India’s favorite driver, my name will appear.”