Dhurandhar 2 actor Hirav Mehta on killing Sanjay Dutt’s character: ‘I was afraid I will get a lot of hate’

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandharhas received immense love from the audience. While the second part of the film has also become one of the highest all-time grossers in Bollywood, every actor associated with the film has been receiving lots of love from the audience. In a recent interview with SCREEN, actor Hirav Mehta, who killed Sanjay Dutt’s character in the film, spoke about shooting that scene. He explained what Aditya Dhar’s brief was and how nervous he was about killing SP Aslam Chaudhary.
Hirav Mehta on his iconic scene with Sanjay Dutt
Talking about the scene where Hirav kills SP Aslam Choudhary, the actor shared, “The day when I got the script in the morning and found out that I was going to kill SP Aslam, my heart started racing. I was so nervous; this was my chance to shine. I kept practicing since I was a suicide bomber, so I had to come in that mindset. When I went on the set, Aditya Sir gave a fabulous briefing; he explained what the vibe of the scene is, the character’s intention. Everything went very smoothly.”
Recalling Aditya Dhar’s brief, Hirav added, “The briefing I got was very simple. I was Sherani sahab’s right hand in Balochistan. His nephew, who was my very good friend, was killed, so I had to avenge him. Secondly, they mixed poison in Balochistan’s water, so all the kids were dying, so he said, imagine all the people around you in Balochistan are being killed, so you have to take revenge and sacrifice yourself. I was in that mindset because he told me this in these many words.”
Hirav Mehta also added, “That driving sequence was shot on a highway in Chandigarh, production had blocked the road till 5 kms. So they had to cut and release the traffic; all retakes were happening only to let the traffic get cleared. Aditya sir knows what he wants and how to get it out of the actor. I have worked with directors who are very particular about what they want, but here, if you had a creative input, you could discuss it with him. The comfort of going and talking to him is very encouraging for an actor.”
While Hirav was extremely nervous about the scene, meeting Sanjay Dutt in person only added to that. He recalled, “I was very nervous to meet Sanju Baba for the first time. I saw him get out of his Range Rover; he was walking in his signature style, had an intense look on his face, so I couldn’t approach him. Then we met before the shot, that time he was dressed as SP Aslam, and that made me all the more nervous. Even though he looks intense, he is a very welcoming person.”
During the interview that took place at Roxanne’s All Day Diner in Mumbai, Hirav also spoke about the audience reaction to that scene, and added, “I killed Sanju Baba on his own song Tamma Tamma, a lot of people commented about it. After I learned I was killing SP Aslam Choudhary, I thought I was going to get a lot of hate from the audience. But it was the opposite, people stopped their bikes on the road and praised me, saying, ‘Bhai SP ko kya udaaya hai’. I got so much love because I killed the Jinn. Now, when I go to malls, people keep looking at me right from the time my car enters the mall, and many come to click pictures. My social media following also increased from 30000 to 1.5 lakhs in 15 days, and now if you Google India’s favorite driver, my name will appear.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More