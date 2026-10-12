YouTuber Dhruv Rathee claims Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi reshot to show China ‘favorably’

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has remained in limbo for months, with several reports suggesting that improving diplomatic relations between India and China post 2020 war may have contributed to the film’s delayed release and reported reshoots. Now, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has claimed the government is pressuring the makers to reshoot the film out of fear of China.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Rathee alleged that the film, which was initially announced as Battle of Galwan, underwent significant changes because of its portrayal of China.

“A Salman Khan film was being made that had certain elements critical of China. The government didn’t have the courage to allow its release as it was. The film was made to undergo a complete reshoot, and the makers were told to portray China in a favourable light. They were told, ‘We cannot go so far against them.’ They are cowards. They are afraid of China, America and Elon Musk. As an individual, I don’t take anyone’s side. I speak out against everyone,” he said.