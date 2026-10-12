Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee claims Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi reshot to show China ‘favorably’
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has claimed Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi was reshot to portray China in a favourable light amid improving India-China relations.
Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has remained in limbo for months, with several reports suggesting that improving diplomatic relations between India and China post 2020 war may have contributed to the film’s delayed release and reported reshoots. Now, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has claimed the government is pressuring the makers to reshoot the film out of fear of China.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Rathee alleged that the film, which was initially announced as Battle of Galwan, underwent significant changes because of its portrayal of China.
“A Salman Khan film was being made that had certain elements critical of China. The government didn’t have the courage to allow its release as it was. The film was made to undergo a complete reshoot, and the makers were told to portray China in a favourable light. They were told, ‘We cannot go so far against them.’ They are cowards. They are afraid of China, America and Elon Musk. As an individual, I don’t take anyone’s side. I speak out against everyone,” he said.
Rathee, who was reportedly detained at his Gurugram residence on October 10 ahead of a planned protest in Delhi, addressed several issues during the press conference held on October 11, including the controversy surrounding Salman Khan’s film.
Maatrubhumi reportedly receives ministry clearance
Recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that Maatrubhumi had received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for a theatrical release. According to a source quoted by the publication, officials were satisfied with the revised version submitted by the makers and subsequently issued the NOC. The new version reportedly presents India-China relations in a more positive light.
ALSO READ | ‘Why go to Bihar?’: Kumar Taurani hits back at Vashu Bhagnani over Chunari Chunari lawsuit
Salman Khan is reportedly eyeing a November 13 release for the film. However, its theatrical debut will depend on how long the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) takes to issue the required censor certificate.
The reported clearance comes after substantial changes to the film, which was initially announced as Battle of Galwan and was based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.
From Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi
The film’s teaser, released when it was still titled Battle of Galwan, featured Salman as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who died during the Galwan Valley clash alongside 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment.
The teaser also attracted criticism from Chinese state-backed media. In January, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that it had “no role in such ventures.”
In March, the film was renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Director Apoorva Lakhia later told Hindustan Times that both Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi had been registered from the beginning, clarifying that the title change was not an overnight decision.
Explaining the rationale behind the change, Lakhia said the makers eventually felt the film was not merely about a battle but also about “humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.”
Subsequently, reports emerged suggesting that the makers had toned down the film’s battlefield sequences and anti-China elements, with reshoots and patchwork reportedly taking place in Mumbai.
The controversy has also drawn attention to the CBFC’s certification revised guidelines, which state that films should not strain “friendly relations with foreign states.”
Initially scheduled for release in April this year, Maatrubhumi has been postponed multiple times and is yet to receive a confirmed release date. While the reported ministry clearance marks a potential step towards its theatrical debut, the film’s final release timeline remains subject to certification and other formalities.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05