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Dhruv Rathee calls Priyanka Chopra ‘selfish, a coward’ for not supporting Javier Bardem’s ‘Free Palestine’ statement at Oscars: ‘She chose to stay quiet’
Dhruv Rathee criticised Priyanka Chopra for staying neutral amid Javier Bardem's 'Free Palestine' speech at Oscars, stating, “It’s unfortunate that many top Bollywood celebrities are so cautious that they think a hundred times before taking even a simple moral stand."
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has criticised Priyanka Chopra over her reaction to actor Javier Bardem’s “Free Palestine” statement at the Oscars, calling her response “cowardly” and “selfish.” Taking to Instagram, Dhruv shared a video analysing Priyanka’s reaction, which he described as “worth watching.” Playing a clip from the Academy Awards, he said, “Some of you might ask what was wrong with her reaction. She chose to stay quiet and remain neutral—but that is the problem. People who are in a position of neutrality are often in a position of privilege.”
He argued that those unaffected by conflict can afford to remain neutral, adding, “If bombs aren’t being dropped on your home, you can say you don’t support war and still choose to stay neutral.” Drawing parallels with global geopolitics, he cited countries like New Zealand and Iceland as examples of nations that could choose neutrality due to their geographical distance from conflict zones. However, he stressed that taking a stand is ultimately “a matter of humanity,” especially for those who have the privilege to do so.
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He also pointed to Spain as an example, noting its stance despite being a NATO ally. “Even then, the Prime Minister of Spain took a position. Similarly, many Hollywood celebrities—despite being privileged—are choosing to speak up and supporting the right thing,” he said.
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Dhruv went on to criticise Bollywood more broadly, stating, “It’s unfortunate that many top Bollywood celebrities are so cautious that they think a hundred times before taking even a simple moral stand. They weigh their relationships, films, brand endorsements, and income, and after multiple PR consultations, issue carefully crafted statements.”
Referring again to Priyanka Chopra, he added, “She is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and if she cannot take a stand on issues like this, it raises questions about what that role represents.”
Meanwhile, reactions online have been divided. While some echoed Dhruv’s criticism, others defended Priyanka Chopra, pointing out that she maintained composure and chose not to interrupt. Several fans argued that remaining silent in such moments can also be a conscious choice, with one user noting that it’s “better to stay quiet than make performative statements,” while another said she handled the situation with “grace and class.” Priyanka Chopra has not commented on this. During the Oscar ceremony, she smiled and nodded as Bardem delivered his anti-war and pro-Palestine statement the award for best international feature film.
This was not the only political statement at the Oscars. Paul Thomas Anderson, while accepting the Best Director Oscar for One Battle After Another, said, “I wrote this movie for my kids, to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we’re handing off to them,” he said. “But also with the encouragement that they will hopefully be the generation that brings us some common sense and decency.”