Dhruv Rathee calls Priyanka Chopra ‘selfish, a coward’ for not supporting Javier Bardem’s ‘Free Palestine’ statement at Oscars: ‘She chose to stay quiet’

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has criticised Priyanka Chopra over her reaction to actor Javier Bardem’s “Free Palestine” statement at the Oscars, calling her response “cowardly” and “selfish.” Taking to Instagram, Dhruv shared a video analysing Priyanka’s reaction, which he described as “worth watching.” Playing a clip from the Academy Awards, he said, “Some of you might ask what was wrong with her reaction. She chose to stay quiet and remain neutral—but that is the problem. People who are in a position of neutrality are often in a position of privilege.”

He argued that those unaffected by conflict can afford to remain neutral, adding, “If bombs aren’t being dropped on your home, you can say you don’t support war and still choose to stay neutral.” Drawing parallels with global geopolitics, he cited countries like New Zealand and Iceland as examples of nations that could choose neutrality due to their geographical distance from conflict zones. However, he stressed that taking a stand is ultimately “a matter of humanity,” especially for those who have the privilege to do so.