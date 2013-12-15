‘Dhoom’ is my film and I am the hero: Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan,who has been a constant feature in ‘Dhoom’ series,says he is the hero of the film which could not have been made without him and co-star Uday Chopra.

In the third installment of ‘Dhoom’ series,Abhishek and Uday are reprising their roles as Jai Dixit and Ali Akbar,respectively,while actors Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif form the antagonist duo.

“…Dhoom is my film and I am the hero. Nobody can take that away from me. You can be the biggest or the smallest star but ‘Dhoom’ is about Jai and Ali. It is as simple as that. If the characters of Jai and Ali are not there in ‘Dhoom’,the film won’t be there,” Abhishek said in an interview here.

There were reports that Abhishek was not happy with the way the film was being promoted.

“You should ask the people who decide the marketing strategy which evidently isn’t me. It is my film and wherever they ask me to come I will. Obviously,I want to stand by it. If they feel there are certain events where they don’t want me to be around,what can I do about that. Do I feel bad for it?..No,I don’t give attention to these things,” he said.

Aamir Khan,who plays the baddie in ‘Dhoom 3’,seems to have been following the mantra of less is more as far as promotions are concerned. And Abhishek agrees with it considering ‘Dhoom’ is a popular franchise in itself.

“I think it matters from case to case. In a film like ‘Dhoom’,I think it doesn’t need any stars. It doesn’t need Aamir,me and Uday. ‘Dhoom’ has become a franchise in itself,you can have newcomers and it will do great,” Abhishek said.

Abhishek said ‘Dhhom’ has become a brand in itself and there is no need to go out and promote the film aggressively.

With the focus this time more on Aamir,Junior Bachchan does not feel sidelined,as he is a constant feature in the film.

“Why should I feel sidelined?..I am in the film,you can’t take me out. The audience doesn’t care whose film it is. Till date,one of the greatest film was ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ where you had all the big heroes  dad,Vinod Khanna,Rishi Kapoor and others…It was everybody’s film,” Abhishek said.

Walking down the memory lane,Abhishek said,’Dhoom’ was his first successful film and he made some wonderful friends.

“When we started Dhoom nobody thought it will be this monster that it is today. At that time,we were trying something new. I remember that time Adi saying to redefine the action genre,lets make it cool and make something young,have bikes and nice songs. Nobody knew that it is going to have a sequel. It has always been fun to be working on this franchise,” the actor said.

When his attention was drawn to Uday Chopra’s comment that ‘Dhoom 3’ would be his last film as an actor,Abhishek said he will convince his actor friend if the fourth part in this hit franchise were to be made.

“Uday had stopped acting since quite some time. It was in 2010 when he took the decision to move to LA and become producer. He has just come here to do ‘Dhoom 3’ because the character Ali is close to his heart. If ‘Dhoom 4’ happens,I will get him to do it,” Abhishek added.

