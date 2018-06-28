Dhoom 4: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in Yash Raj film?

An insider also stated that Katrina Kaif has been approached to play the female lead in Dhoom 4. An insider also stated that Katrina Kaif has been approached to play the female lead in Dhoom 4.

A few reports today suggested that after Race 3’s success at the box office, Salman Khan is set to star in yet another hit franchise. It seems Aditya Chopra’s much-anticipated film Dhoom 4 will feature Salman in the lead.

According to reports, the makers have been discussing the project with the star for quite some time now. However, it was finalised only after Race 3’s release.

Dhoom 4 will, reportedly, be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has helmed the previous Dhoom films and is currently busy shooting Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan. There is also speculation that Ranveer Singh will also come on board the project.

An insider also stated that Katrina Kaif has been approached to play the female lead in Dhoom 4. If Katrina and Salman come together in the fourth installment of Dhoom, it will be their sixth film together.

Let’s wait and watch when the makers will finally announce the cast of Dhoom 4.

