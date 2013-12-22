‘Dhoom: 3’ collects Rs 36 cr on opening day,beats ‘Chennai Express’,’Krrish 3′

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a happy dad as his son Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Dhoom: 3’ has in his own words had a ‘spellbindingo’ start.

Big B tweeted: #Dhoom3 …Taran Adarsh,trade aficionado,sms’s me .. all India collection for 1 day Friday : Rs 36.22 cr !! SPELLBINDINGO !!

Taran Adaarsh further informed via Twitter: #Dhoom3 shatters all previous records in Pakistan. Collects $ 210,000 [₹ 1.30 cr; PKR 2.23 cr on Friday. He added: #Dhoom3 is the BIGGEST opener in UAE-GCC. Collects $ 1,279,000 [₹ 7.93 cr. AWESOME!

‘Dhoom 3’ review: Aamir Khan doesn’t have the sexy-badness

According to the film critic,Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Dhoom:3’ is also the highest opening ever for a Bollywood film. Raking in a whopping Rs. 36.22 crores on its opening day the film beats Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chennai Express’ (Rs 33.1 crore) and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 3’ (Rs 35 crore).

Taran Adarsh tweeted: #Dhoom3 emerges the BIGGEST non-holiday opener ever. Collects ₹ 30 cr+ [early est on Friday. Hindi version only. Dhoom macha diya indeed!

The fact that the third film in Yash Raj Film’s ‘Dhoom’ series was the most anticipated film of the 2013,there a few more records to be shattered!

