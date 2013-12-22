‘Dhoom: 3’ collects Rs 36 cr on opening day,beats ‘Chennai Express’,’Krrish 3′

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a happy dad as his son Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Dhoom: 3’ has in his own words had a ‘spellbindingo’ start.
Big B tweeted: #Dhoom3 …Taran Adarsh,trade aficionado,sms’s me .. all India collection for 1 day Friday : Rs 36.22 cr !! SPELLBINDINGO !!
Taran Adaarsh further informed via Twitter: #Dhoom3 shatters all previous records in Pakistan. Collects $ 210,000 [₹ 1.30 cr; PKR 2.23 cr on Friday. He added: #Dhoom3 is the BIGGEST opener in UAE-GCC. Collects $ 1,279,000 [₹ 7.93 cr. AWESOME!
According to the film critic,Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Dhoom:3’ is also the highest opening ever for a Bollywood film. Raking in a whopping Rs. 36.22 crores on its opening day the film beats Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chennai Express’ (Rs 33.1 crore) and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 3’ (Rs 35 crore).
Taran Adarsh tweeted: #Dhoom3 emerges the BIGGEST non-holiday opener ever. Collects ₹ 30 cr+ [early est on Friday. Hindi version only. Dhoom macha diya indeed!
The fact that the third film in Yash Raj Film’s ‘Dhoom’ series was the most anticipated film of the 2013,there a few more records to be shattered!
