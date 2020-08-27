16 years of Dhoom: Director Sanjay Gadhvi gets nostalgic

Dhoom turned out to be a huge blockbuster owing to its high octane stunt sequences and hit music.

Director Sanjay Gadhvi’s action thriller Dhoom turns 16 this week and reflecting on the film’s release, the filmmaker on Wednesday said he was both nervous and confident before the movie hit the screens all those years ago.

A Yash Raj Films production, Dhoom turned out to be a huge blockbuster owing to its high octane stunt sequences and hit song tracks, composed by Pritam.

The 2004 film starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen.

It revolved around a mysterious gang of bikers, headed by Kabir (Abraham), who are on a robbing spree. Police officer Jai Dixit (Bachchan) gets Ali (Chopra), a mechanic, to assist him to nab the gang members red-handed.

Ahead of the film’s 16th anniversary, Gadhvi took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone.

“16 years ago, on this day, I was excited, nervous and confident! And then… the next day… on August 27th… Dhoom released! The rest as they say… is history!” he wrote tagging members of the cast and crew.

Dhoom also spawned a film franchise with – Dhoom 2 (2006), also directed by Gadhvi, and 2013’s Dhoom 3, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who served as screenplay writer on all the three installments.

Bachchan and Chopra are the two constants in the Dhoom series, while the thief keeps changing with every new installment.

Dhoom 2 featured Hrithik Roshan, as the “perfect” thief who steals priceless artefacts, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his partner-in-crime.

The third film in the series saw Aamir Khan come on board to play the antagonist. Khan essayed the role of a circus artiste-cum-robber who vows to take down a corrupt bank in Chicago to avenge his father. Katrina Kaif was paired opposite Khan as an acrobat in the circus.

Pritam scored music for all three films in the Dhoom franchise.

