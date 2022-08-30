scorecardresearch
Dhokha song Zooby Zooby: Another needless remix

Sung by Zahrah S Khan and Yash Narvekar, "Zooby Zooby" has been recreated for the film by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Kumaar.

The song “Zooby Zooby” from Dhokha Round D Corner, starring R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana, is out, and it is just another needless remix of a 80s classic which no one needed.

From the looks of it, Dhokha is an action-thriller, which doesn’t explain why there is a revamped version of an old song in it. The number has not even been presented as a situational song, wherein cops or goons take care of business in a club where the lady happens to be performing.

Made only for money and some eyeballs, “Zooby Zooby” is big blah. The music video is as generic as they come — just a bunch of actors dressed in black suit as they pretend to know the song and sway a bit to the music.

