Thursday, July 28, 2022

Dhokha Round D Corner teaser: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana promise an intriguing suspense thriller

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, Dhokha - Round D Corner will hit cinema halls on September 23.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 6:22:09 pm
dhokha round d corner teaserR Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana in Dhokha Round D Corner teaser.

Actors R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Khushalii Kumar and Darshan Kumar have come together for a suspense drama titled Dhokha -Round D Corner. The film’s tagline reads, “Yahan Har Kadam Par DHOKHA Hai”.

The announcement teaser of the film begins with Madhavan talking about a woman suffering from “delusional disorder and mental illness”. Then we see Khushalii Kumar appearing on the screen and announcing that her husband kills her every day as she says, “Din mein kayi baar jaan leta hai vo meri“. Next, we see Darshan Kumar as a police officer, and Aparshakti probably is a terrorist in the movie.

Also read |Madhavan on North vs South cinema debate: ‘Why have we become a country that wants to make news about everything?’

The video has left cinephiles excited. One of them commented on YouTube, “R Madhavan + Aparshakti + Darshan Kumar…. And title DHOKHA 😊😊😊 Super Excited…. ❤️❤️❤️.” Another fan wrote, “One more masterpiece after Rocketry the nambi effect R.madhvan n other all cast are great. Can’t wait 😍👍.” A user also added, “What An Amazing Cast️… Teaser Looks Thrilling.”

Khushalii Kumar, who is making her Bollywood debut with Dhokha, shared the teaser of the film and wrote on Instagram, “A thrilling journey of learning has finally come to its destination. Please allow me to present to you the title announcement of my debut film 🤞🧿😇 Here’s the first glimpse of #RMadhavan #AparshaktiKhurana #DarshanKumaar and me from our upcoming film #DhokhaRoundDCorner a film by #KookieGulati. This surely looks like the suspense drama of the year!!🔥 All set to hit the big screens on 23rd September.”

Also read |Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday finds Aditya Roy Kapur ‘hot’, talks about her ‘exes’ Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, Dhokha – Round D Corner will hit cinema halls on September 23. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma under the production banner T-Series.

