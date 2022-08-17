scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Dhoka Round D Corner trailer: Prepare to be backstabbed by Madhavan’s AltBalaji-level thriller

Dhoka Round D Corner trailer features the cat-and-mouse games between a married couple. But it also involves a terrorist plot, Aparshakti Khurana playing a non-comedic character, and Darshan Kumaar uttering zero lines of dialogue.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 3:25:31 pm
Aparshakti Khurana and newcomer Khushalii Kumar in the Dhoka: Round D Corner trailer.

T-Series has debuted the first trailer for Dhoka: Round D Corner, which isn’t a comedy, despite what that title might suggest. Dhoka: Round D Corner is actually a dramatic thriller about a femme fatale ‘housewife’ who tries to take revenge of some kind against her husband.

R Madhavan plays the husband, who in the opening moments of the trailer announces that the wife is a patient of ‘delusional disorder’. The woman appears to have either taken another man hostage, or has been taken hostage by him, after walking out on her husband. The second man is played by Aparshakti Khurana, and is described as a terrorist. Again, this is not a comedy.

We see shots of the woman apparently trying to seduce the second man, who is then sent out on some kind of mission by the woman, who also narrates a fable in the background. The fable is about ‘truth’ and ‘lies’, and how lies are often believed to be true. “The entire world thinks my husband is telling the truth, but I’m telling the truth, and nobody is even paying attention,” she says in Hindi, weaving in the fable from earlier.

After briefly turning into a sleazefest like Haseen Dillruba (or something that should’ve been released on AltBalaji), the trailer suddenly introduces a shootout and ends with some kind of showdown.

Newcomer Khushalii Kumar plays the woman, while Darshan Kumaar appears as a policeman. Dhoka: Round D Corner is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, Vikrant Sharma. The film is written and directed by Kookie Gulati, who previously helmed The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan. It will be released in theatres on September 23.

