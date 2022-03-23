Dharmesh aka MC Tod Fod’s mother says rapper already had two heart attacks in last 4 months: ‘He knew he wasn’t returning home…’

The untimely death of rapper Dharmesh Parmar, aka MC Tod Fod has left the nation shocked. His mother in a recent interview shared that the 24-year-old died of a heart attack while on a work trip in Nasik. She also revealed that he already had two heart attacks in the last four months and even underwent surgery. The rapper, as readers would know, has featured in Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, lending his voice to the song India 91. He was also associated with hip hop group Swadesi Movement.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Dharmesh’s mother said that he got his first attack four months back when he was on a trip to Ladakh with friends. It was only when he got his second attack at home did the family got to know about it. Getting emotional about losing her young son, she said, “He underwent heart surgery as well but he never used to rest. He was crazy about rap and loved music more than his own life. My child is now gone, and I could not do anything to save him.”

His mother also shared that Dharmesh probably knew he may not return home as he celebrated Rakhi before leaving for Nashik. “Perhaps he knew he was not going to return home. He celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan just a day before Holi (when he left for Nasik). He has two younger sisters. I do not know what came to his mind, but he celebrated Rakhi, not just with his sisters, but also his aunt’s daughters.”

Azadi Records co-founder, Uday Kapur had earlier told Indian Express, “He was playing football with his Swadesi crew members at a place near Nashik when he collapsed. Right now, his friends and family are completely shell-shocked.”

Dharmesh Parmar died on Sunday, however, the news of his death only came to light two days later. Post that, Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and director Zoya Akhtar mourned his death. While Ranveer shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram with a broken heart emoji, Siddhant posted a screenshot of his conversation with the late rapper, in which they congratulated each other’s performances. “RIP bhai,” the Gehraiyaan actor wrote. “You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai,” Zoya wrote.