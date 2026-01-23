Dharmendra’s wife Prakash Kaur makes first appearance after his death, Sunny Deol hold mother close: ‘Best son’

Actor Sunny Deol's mother and late legend Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur was recently spotted with her son. Sunny held his mother's hand while walking and ignored the paparazzi.

google-preferred-btn
Dharmendra's wife Prakash Kaur makes first appearance after his death with son Sunny DeolDharmendra's wife Prakash Kaur makes first appearance after his death with son Sunny Deol

Late icon Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur made a rare appearance with their son, actor Sunny Deol, recently. The legend passed away in November, 2025. On Sunny’s film Border 2’s release day, the actor’s spotting with his mother has led to a storm on social media. While walking Prakash Kaur safely to their car, he was seen ignoring the paparazzi, after his aggressive confrontation with them during his family’s sensitive time last year.

In a video surfaced on Instagram, Sunny can be seen holding his mother’s hand and walking her towards their car carefully. The actor ensured to face the way forward, without turning his head towards the paps. In the clip, he was spotted in casual clothes – a grey cargo, yellow checkered shirt over a black T-shirt, paired with grey shoes, black cap, and a pair of sunglasses. He was also handling a tan coloured bag on his shoulders. On the other hand, his mom Prakash Kaur was wearing a simple suit, sweater and a shawl, along with a pair of sunglasses. “Best son,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “Beta ho toh Sunny jaisa.”

ALSO READ | Border 2 Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: How Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty appear in Border 2; war film earns over Rs 11 cr till 4 pm

During his father Dharmendra’s last rites in November 2025, Sunny Deol had an angry confrontation with the paparazzi, when he demanded privacy for his family during the difficult period. In fact, in one of the viral videos, he was seen shouting, “Kitne paise chahiye? (How much money do you want).” While the Deols were grieving, he accused media of being insensitive and said, “Sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you feel shameful)”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is looking forward to the feedback on his film Border 2, which hit the big screen today. The shows of the highly-awaited patriotic drama started as early as 7:30 am and 8 am in a few areas. However, some regions had to wait a bit longer because of a delay in content delivery to the theatres. As per a Film Information report, the film was not ready for theatres till late Thursday night.

Besides Sunny Deol, Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 hit Border. It has been produced by Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar and is headed towards a strong opening at the box office.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Border 2 review
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
'Sunjay Kapur part of conspiracy to exclude Karisma Kapoor’s kids, mother Rani from will': Sister Mandhira
Sunjay Kapur with kids and sister Mandhira
Rs 28 cr budget for Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Director
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Since the early 2000s, various right-wing groups have been seeking the closure of the mosque, a ban on Friday namaz there, and the installation of a Saraswati idol in the complex.
Saraswati puja, Friday namaz converge at Bhojshala, under shadow of heavy security
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
India bowling vs New zealand
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Varanasi
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Must Read
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement