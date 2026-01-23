Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dharmendra’s wife Prakash Kaur makes first appearance after his death, Sunny Deol hold mother close: ‘Best son’
Actor Sunny Deol's mother and late legend Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur was recently spotted with her son. Sunny held his mother's hand while walking and ignored the paparazzi.
Late icon Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur made a rare appearance with their son, actor Sunny Deol, recently. The legend passed away in November, 2025. On Sunny’s film Border 2’s release day, the actor’s spotting with his mother has led to a storm on social media. While walking Prakash Kaur safely to their car, he was seen ignoring the paparazzi, after his aggressive confrontation with them during his family’s sensitive time last year.
In a video surfaced on Instagram, Sunny can be seen holding his mother’s hand and walking her towards their car carefully. The actor ensured to face the way forward, without turning his head towards the paps. In the clip, he was spotted in casual clothes – a grey cargo, yellow checkered shirt over a black T-shirt, paired with grey shoes, black cap, and a pair of sunglasses. He was also handling a tan coloured bag on his shoulders. On the other hand, his mom Prakash Kaur was wearing a simple suit, sweater and a shawl, along with a pair of sunglasses. “Best son,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “Beta ho toh Sunny jaisa.”
During his father Dharmendra’s last rites in November 2025, Sunny Deol had an angry confrontation with the paparazzi, when he demanded privacy for his family during the difficult period. In fact, in one of the viral videos, he was seen shouting, “Kitne paise chahiye? (How much money do you want).” While the Deols were grieving, he accused media of being insensitive and said, “Sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you feel shameful)”
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is looking forward to the feedback on his film Border 2, which hit the big screen today. The shows of the highly-awaited patriotic drama started as early as 7:30 am and 8 am in a few areas. However, some regions had to wait a bit longer because of a delay in content delivery to the theatres. As per a Film Information report, the film was not ready for theatres till late Thursday night.
Besides Sunny Deol, Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 hit Border. It has been produced by Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar and is headed towards a strong opening at the box office.
