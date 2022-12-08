How Dharmendra’s ‘He-man’ personality worked against him in initial years: ‘A director told me he needs a hero, not hockey player’

Hear the name Dharmendra, and the first image that comes to mind is either of a man on the top of a building shouting, “Mausijiiiiiii..” (Sholay) or of a man dancing like no one is watching on the song ‘Jat yamla pagla deewana’ (Pratigya). Most of today’s generation know of the superstar as an action hero who got the moniker of ‘He-man’ after his film Haqeeqat (1964). But, not many know there was much more to this young, handsome boy Dharam Singh Deol who came to Bombay (now Mumbai) from a small village in Punjab after winning a magazine’s talent hunt show, which was judged by Bimal Roy. He essayed the role of a prison doctor in Bandini (1963) with as much finesse as he did of a righteous Shaaka/Shakti in Phool Aur Patthar (1966).

From the very beginning of his career, Dharmendra had a ‘chameleon’ like quality, he could romance his leading ladies with as much finesse as he could flex those muscles. But, it took him some time to prove to the filmmakers that he was much more than just a well-built body. He once shared he was sent away by a filmmaker because of his physique.

During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Dharmendra narrated, “Though I was signed for Bandini, Bimal Roy and Guru Dutt took a very long time to make the movie. And, for a middle-class boy, it was difficult to survive in Bombay. So, I was called to audition for R. K. Nayyar’s Love in Shimla (1960). Mera test hone ke baad kehne lage, ‘Mujhe hockey player nahi, hero chahiye (After my audition, he said, ‘I want a hero, not a hockey player’)’.” But the actor said he made sure to maintain his self-respect and lived by the rule, “Work is worship.”

Dharmendra never stopped himself from working hard and went from one studio to another in search of work. He didn’t even have a home to live in and worked in a drilling firm for those extra bucks. Remembering his difficult days, Dharmendra had shared on the stage of Indian Idol 11, “In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn’t have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid Rs 200, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime.”

The actor finally got his big break in Arjun Hingorani’s film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960). But it was only after two years of his debut film that Dharmendra caught the attention of filmmakers with his performance in the 1962 movie Anpadh, which was followed by Bimal Roy’s Bandini and Chetan Anand’s Haqeeqat. He then got to hone his acting skills under the guidance of the legendary actor Meena Kumari on the set of their first film together, Purnima (1965).

In his biography of Meena Kumari, journalist Vinod Mehta quoted one of Dharmendra’s close associates as saying, “Meenaji would spend all her spare time to enact Dharmendra’s scenes for him. With patience and affection, she would explain each and every detail of the shot, put him right when he did something unsuitably, make him practise his part until he was perfect and natural. She helped him correct his weak points, while developing his abilities. She inspired confidence in the uncertain youth. She was the stimulus.”

While today the actor’s stardom might not tell the story of his struggling days, he is the one who survived stiff competition from Shammi Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar in the 60s, and Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in the 70s. But Dharmendra’s popularity grew in leaps and bounds as his journey in the Hindi film industry progressed.

Things changed for Dharmendra after O.P. Ralhan’s 1966 action film, Phool Aur Patthar became a huge hit. He garnered a huge fan following among women after the film as he was the first star to go shirtless. And, after he started earning big money, Dharmendra bought a Fiat car and he had a thought behind his purchase.

While his brother suggested he buy a better car than Fiat, the actor told his brother, “Iss industry ka bharosa nahi, agar waqt lag gaya kuch banne mein to Fiat ki taxi bana kar chala lunga, fir struggle kar lenge. Sense of responsibility shuru se thi (Nothing can be said about this industry. If I won’t become anything soon, I will turn this Fiat into a taxi and will struggle again).” But that day never came. He made his way into the hearts of movie buffs with his charming looks and his endearing performances.

Dharmendra has spent over six decades in the film industry, and is loved in equal measures for his action films, comedy dramas and romantic sagas. He turns 87 today, but his zeal for work hasn’t faded away. The actor will be back on the silver screen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani which releases in April 2023.