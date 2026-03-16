Dharmendra’s absence from Oscars’ in Memoriam segment draws backlash from Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha: ‘It is a shame’

The absence of veteran actor Dharmendra from the In Memoriam segment at the 98th Academy Awards has sparked criticism from several Indian celebrities, including his wife and actor Hema Malini and veteran star Shatrughan Sinha. On Monday, during the ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Academy paid tribute to several global film personalities who passed away over the past year, including Robert Redford, Rob Reiner and Diane Keaton, among others. However, the segment did not mention the legendary Bollywood star, who has had a career spanning more than six decades.

Reacting to the omission, Hema Malini told Bollywood Hungama, “It is a shame, of course. A shame for them to have overlooked an actor who means so many things to so many people in many parts of the world. Dharamji was known and recognised everywhere.”