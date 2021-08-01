Happy Friendship Day 2021: Dharmendra wishes fans, shares epic Sholay throwback with Amitabh Bachchan. See post

On the occasion of Friendship’s Day, Dharmendra Deol decided to wish his followers with a throwback from his film Sholay, featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The star took to Twitter and posted a screenshot with Bachchan from the iconic film’s song, ‘Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge’ (We won’t ever let this friendship go).

Dharmendra tweeted with the photo, “Happy friendship day!” Accompanying the photo, were several hearts. Fans flooded the post with love and comments, wishing him a happy friendship day.

Sholay, which released in 1975, completed 45 years in December 2020 and is considered one of the most influential films ever made. While Dharmendra and Bachchan share a close friendship, on an episode of Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati he revealed that Dharmendra almost fired a real bullet at him during the climax of the film. On the episode, contestant CRPF DIG Preet Mohan Singh, mentioned that during the climax, Dharmendra should have picked up more ammunition which might have just saved Bachchan’s character Vijay’s life.

Happy Friendship Day 💕💕💕💕💝 pic.twitter.com/mWDOCZ47vx — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 1, 2021

Bachchan replied, “When we were shooting for that scene, then Dharam ji was down below and I was on top of the hill. Dharam ji opens a chest and picks up the ammunition. He did it once and was unable to pick up the bullets, did it again and failed again. Dharam ji got very irritated. I don’t know what he did, he put the cartridge in the gun and they were real bullets! He was so irritated about not getting the right shot that he fired the gun. I heard a ‘whooosh’ sound as the bullet went past my ear while I was standing on the hill. He had fired a real bullet. Main bach gaya (I was unhurt). So yes, there were many such incidents during the film and Sholay was indeed a special film.”

Sholay also featured Bachchan’s wife, Jaya, and Dharmendra’s wife, Hema Malini. It also starred Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur and Amjad Khan as the villain Gabbar. It was directed by Ramesh Sippy.

Meanwhile, other celebrities including Dia Mirza and Aly Goni wished their fans happy friendships day as well. Aly Goni thanked his friends for being there for him, “Happy friendships day to you all, thank you for always being there for me, I love you guys.”

Happy friendship day to u all ❤️ thank u for always being there for me I love u guys ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) August 1, 2021

Ganpati in our Garden 💚🌱 Make nature your best friend. #HappyFriendshipDay ☀️🌳💧🌏 pic.twitter.com/JfleHpJYbS — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 1, 2021

Dia Mirza wrote, sharing a picture from her garden, “Make ganpati your best friend. Make nature your best friend. Happy friendship’s day!”