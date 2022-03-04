Dharmendra can’t bring himself to watch Bobby Deol in villainous roles, mom Prakash said ‘haye haye’ after watching Aashram

Actor Bobby Deol said that his father, Dharmendra, couldn’t bring himself to watch Aashram, the MX Player show in which Bobby plays a criminal godman. Dharmendra had been through a similar experience with his own mother, who’d gotten angry at him for playing a villainous character in one of his films.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby said that he couldn’t remember which film it exactly was, but that his grandmother scolded Dharmendra after walking out of the film during a trial screening.

“Papa mujhe mile Aashram ke baad. Maine bola ‘Papa aapne dekha?’ Bolte ‘Beta, main tujhe aise nahi dekh sakta. Main samajhta hoon ke tu actor hai, main bhi chahta tha ke alag alag character karoon.’ (I met dad after Aashram, and asked if he’d seen it. He said, ‘I can’t watch you like this, I understand you’re an actor, I wanted to do different roles as well…)'”

Dharmendra then told Bobby the story of how his mother got angry at him for playing a villain. “Aadhe mein aagayi, aur ghar aayi toh mujhe daanta, ke tune aisa character kaise play kiya (She walked out midway through, and when I got back home, she scolded me),” Dharmendra told Bobby.

The actor said that no mother can see their child as the villain, and that his own mother Prakash Kaur didn’t like that, spoiler alert, his character in Love Hostel, Dagar, is killed at the end. She didn’t even enjoy Aashram, and told him after watching it, ‘Haye haye, tune aisa role kiya (My goodness, how could you do such a role)?”

In Love Hostel, out on ZEE5, Bobby plays a murderous hitman out to restore balance to his idea of what society should be. The film is directed by Shanker Raman and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.