Hema Malini shares update about Dharmendra’s health after his hospitalisation: ‘Thankfully back home’

Dharmendra, who was admitted to hospital recently, shared a video about the lessons he has learnt. In the clip, he mentioned that a person shouldn’t overdo things and must know their limits.

He captioned the video, “Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits, I did it and learned my lesson.” Clad in a full-sleeve tee-shirt, muffler and a cap, he doled out advice to his fans. He said in the video, “Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital for two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I’m back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don’t worry. Now I’ll be very careful. Love you all.” His daughter Esha Deol commented, “Love you.” Other fans sent them their wishes, and wrote, “Take care, get well soon. Love you sir.” One added, “Hope you are healthy and doing well, god bless you.”

Hema Malini also tweeted, “I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind.”

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital, earlier this week. A statement from the Breach Candy Hospital read, “Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged.”

On the work front, after staying away from screens for a long time, Dharmendra will be making his comeback with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh film will also star Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will release on February 10, next year. Dharmendra will collaborate with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in Apne 2. His grandson (Sunny’s son) Karan Deol will also join the sequel of the popular 2007 film.