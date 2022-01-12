Dharmendra receives Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, blesses the nurse

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Wednesday shared a video of himself getting the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. The actor also encouraged people to get the dose. Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, humble request please take the booster dose.”

In the video, Dharmendra is on a sofa and he tells the nurse to give him the booster shot. He then says, “Booster le raha hun booster. Sabko lena chhaiye (I am taking the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. Everyone should take it).” After he gets injected, the actor says, “Dard bhi nahi hua mujhe (It is not painful at all).” He adds, “Mask lagana chhaiye (People should also wear masks).” Dharmendra tells the nurse, “God bless you” and “jeeti raho (Live a long life).” Dharmendra also thanked the doctors around him.

Fans flooded the comments section of the video, and shared their photos of getting the booster dose. Dharmendra responded to fans by writing, “Great. God bless you.” His daughter Esha Deol also commented on the post, “Love you Papa.”

Last year, Dharmendra had posted a video of himself getting the Covid-19 vaccination. “Tweet karte karte josh aa gaya aur main nikal gaya vaccination lene (I got enthusiastic while tweeting and got myself vaccinated). It’s definitely not a show off but to inspire you all. Friends, please take care,” Dharmendra captioned the video.

Recently, many celebrities tested positive for coronavirus, including Sussanne Khan, Pooja Gor, Keerthi Suresh and Vir Das among others. Singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus.