Dharmendra updates fans about his health, shares video: ‘Main chup hoon, bimar nahi’

Veteran actor Dharmendra reassured his fans after reports about him being admitted to hospital began to do the rounds. In a new video, Dharmendra appears jovial and tells his fans to be positive and to ‘think positive’. He said that he was fine, and even quoted one of his songs.

He said, “Hello friends, be positive. Think positive. Life will be positive. Main chup hoon, bimar nahin. Kuch na kuch chalti rehti hai.” He went on to quote his song, “Bura mat suno, bura mat dekho, bura mat socho. Take care, love each other. Life will be beautiful.”

Earlier, there were reports that Dharmendra had been admitted to hospital and was critical. Speaking to India Today, Bobby Deol had said that his father is doing well and is recovering at his residence. “He (Dharmendra) is absolutely fine. He is at home and he is recovering. He is doing well. Thank you so much for your love and affection,” Bobby told the publication.

Dharmendra was hospitalised in April after a “big muscle pull at the back”. After he recovered, the actor shared a video, in which he spoke about how he has ‘learnt his lesson’ about not pushing himself too hard.

On the work front, Dharmendra will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.