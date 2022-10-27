When Dharmendra revealed grandson Karan Deol was ‘tortured’ for being Sunny Deol’s son: ‘They used to say….’

The words ‘nepotism’ and ‘star-kids’ have been synonymous with the film industry for several years, ever since Kangana Ranaut brought the subject up on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan in 2016. While many celebrities still argue that star-kids have it easy, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol once related a story, recalling that he was actually bullied for belonging to a film family.

During an episode on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, Kapil had asked Karan Deol if he had an advantage over others in school, and Karan had answered, “It was the reverse. They used to say that ‘You are good at only thing, to sign your father’s cheques.” Dharmendra, who was present on the show, said that he had never realised that such a thing had happened till he read Karan’s tweet later. Dharmendra related an incident, “When he was in first grade, four older boys threw him on the floor and said, ‘You are Sunny Deol’s son, now get up…’ They tortured him. I said you should have called me…” Hearing these anecdotes, Sunny got rather emotional and wiped away a tear.

Karan Deol made his debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which did not perform well at the box office. Later, he starred in Velle, which featured his uncle, actor Abhay Deol. He will also be working with Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol in Apne 2. Meanwhile, Sunny is preparing for Gadar 2, a sequel to the 2000 historical drama, in which he starred alongside Amisha Patel. The actor was last seen in the revenge thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which performed decently at the box office.

On the other hand, Dharmendra will star in Karan Johar’s romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated for a February 2023 release.