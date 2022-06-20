Dharmendra poses with wife Prakash Kaur, daughters Ajeeta and Vijayta in this rare family pic shared by Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol on Sunday shared a rare throwback photo, which featured a young Dharmendra posing for a perfect family picture. The photo, which was shared on the occasion of Father’s Day, featured Dharmendra holding a baby Bobby Deol in his arms, while a young Sunny Deol is standing behind the veteran actor. Right on the left of Dharmendra, we see his first wife Prakash Kaur. The picture also featured Dharmendra’s daughters Vijayta Gill and Ajeeta Chaudhri.

Sharing the photo, Bobby Deol wrote, “Papa my love my world so blessed to be your son. Happy Papa’s day.” In response, Dharmendra wrote, “Love you my kids. Jeete raho.” Fans also dropped adorable comments on the post. Actor Darshan Kumaar called the picture “epic.” A fan wrote, “Beautiful pic. Dharam Ji so handsome until now. The best actor ever.” Another Instagram user mentioned, “Beautiful picture.” Many also shared their well wishes for the family.

Earlier in the day, Bobby shared a video in which the actor shared his candid moments with the legendary actor. “My biggest role model… the one man I can always count on,” he wrote as the caption of the video. Sunny Deol also shared a video with a caption that read, “Papa is my strength my power to conquer to love to forgive my humbleness my earthiness my life my soul. I will never let you down papa.”

Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur. He later married Bollywood actor Hema Malini with who he has two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

In her biography, Hema Malini: The Dream Girl, authored by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the actor opened up about her marriage with Dharmendra and the equation she shares with Prakash Kaur.

She revealed that she never visited the ‘other’ family as she didn’t want to disturb them. She said she had met Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur on several occasions, most of them social gatherings, but after her marriage, they didn’t see each other. “I didn’t want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that,” Hema Malini revealed.

“Though I have never spoken about Prakash, I respect her a lot. Even my daughters respect Dharamji’s family. The world wants to know about my life in detail, but that is not for others to know. It’s no one’s business,” she continued.