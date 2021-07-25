Dharmendra showers praise on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh: ‘Such an adorable boy’

"Ranveer looks so natural in all his films," said Dharmendra. (Photo: Dharmendra/Instagram and Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Dharmendra has spoken about working with his co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film was announced earlier this month on Ranveer’s birthday (July 6).

While speaking to the Times of India, Dharmendra showered praise on Ranveer and Alia. He said, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai (He is such an adorable boy). Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai (he sits beside me). Likewise, Alia is also brilliant at her work,” he stated.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars two other veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra, who will also be seen in Apne 2, spoke about Jaya and Shabana too.

“I still remember Jaya Bachchan as my co-star in Guddi. During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki’ (Dharam, I am a huge fan). And I can say that she was a genuine fan,” Dharmendra, who had also shared screen space with Jaya in superhit Sholay, told ToI.

Dharmendra called Shabana a ‘fine artiste’.

Earlier, Johar had said while announcing the multi-starrer, “This ensemble cast makes this story even closer to my heart. Meet my all time favourite actors and the extraordinary family of Rocky and Rani! Coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

The film will be bankrolled by Johar’s banner Dharma Productions. The romantic comedy is written by Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, dialogue is written by Ishita Moitra. The film is scheduled to hit the screens early next year.