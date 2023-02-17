scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Dharmendra was ‘shocked’ when Salim Khan added second wife Helen’s name on daughter Alvira’s wedding invite

Helen shared that Dharmendra was shocked to her name on Salim Khan's daughter Alvira's wedding invitation along with his first wife Salma Khan.

Dharmendra (left) was shocked to see Salim Khan's second wife Helen's name on the wedding invite. (Photo: Express Archives)
Veteran actor Helen got married to screenwriter Salim Khan in 1981 and at the time, Salim was already married to Salma Khan. In a recent chat with Arbaaz Khan for Bollywood Bubble, Helen opened up about how it was a tough time for her emotionally in those early years but eventually, the family came together and accepted her as one of the Khans. Helen recollected an incident which shocked Dharmendra and made her respect Salim even more.

Helen recalled that when Salim’s daughter Alvira was getting married to Atul Agnihotri in 1995, Salim Khan included her name along with the rest of the family in her wedding invitation. She shared, “Alvira was getting married and you all had a wedding invitation card printed and in that card he said ‘Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen Khan and children invite you.. And he took it to Dharmendra ji and Dharmendra ji was shocked to see ki mera naam bhi add kia hai (that my name was also added).”

Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980 while the star had already been married to Prakash Kaur since 1954. He has four kids from his first wife – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol. With Hema, he has two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Helen continued, “Your father is a wonderful, great, wise… I don’t have the superlatives to say what a wonderful man he is.”

When Helen and Salim got married, the screenwriter was married with four children – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan and Sohail Khan. Salim, in a chat with his son Arbaaz on Bollywood Bubble, previously spoke about his love story with Helen and called it an “emotional accident.” He said, “She was young, I was also young. Mera koi aisa iraada nahi tha (It was not my intention).” He added, “This is an emotional accident. Kisi ke sath bhi ho sakta hai (This can happen with anyone).”

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 16:03 IST
