Dharmendra shares a cute video from his meeting with Tanuja, fans say ‘Both of you are so adorable’

Yesteryear stars Dharmendra and Tanuja have been close friends for a long time. Recently, Tanuja visited Dharmendra’s house and the latter posted a video of her visit on his Instagram account.

The adorable video begins with Dharmendra telling Tanuja how both of them have shared a bond of love from the very beginning of their relationship. He says, “Tanu, humara kitna pyaar raha hai shuru se (From the very beginning, we both have had so much love for each other). Grandmother se, Shobhana Ji (Tanuja’s mother), Nutan (Tanuja’s sister)” While the Sholay actor is reminiscing the bond he has shared with not just Tanuja, but also with her family, she interrupts him and says, “Aur main (What about me)?”

Dharmendra also pointed out how some people are jealous of his bond with Tanuja as he continues, “Kuch log nazar laga dete hain (but some people cast an evil eye on our bond).” Tanuja agrees with him and Dharmendra very cutely retorts by saying, “To hell with them na?” Tanuja too says, “To hell with them.” And, Dharmendra concludes the video by saying, “Anyway, I am sitting with my darling.”

Sharing the video, the Apne actor wrote, “An old loving family association 💕 with Shobhna ji , Nutan and Tanuja. we are regular visitors to each other home. A recent affectionate meeting with loving lively and chirpy Tanuja.”

Fans of the veteran stars showered a lot of love on the video. A fan wrote, “Nazar naa lage aapko ❤❤❤.” Another fan commented, “Both of you are so adorable.” A fan also recalled how Dharmendra and Tanuja looked great together in the song “Chahe Raho Door Chahe Raho Paas” from the movie Do Chor.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Ranveer Singh. He also has Apne 2 in the pipeline.