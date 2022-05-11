scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Dharmendra shares candid photo with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’

Dharmendra lovingly holds Shabana Azmi in his arms in new Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani still.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 11, 2022 2:53:09 pm
Dharmendra- Shabana Azmi- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem KahaniDharmendra and Shabana Azmi will share screen space in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. (Photo: Dharmendra/ Twitter)

Legendary actor Dharmendra is all set to share screen space with Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On Wednesday, Dharmendra shared a candid picture with Shabana on Twitter, and his fans were unable to contain their excitement.

Taking to twitter, Dharmendra treated his fans to an incredible still from his upcoming film, and wrote, “Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se … aur Camere ko …. Shaid mujh se🙏.”

In the still, Dharmendra is seen lovingly looking at Shabana, as he holds her in his arms. Shabana, meanwhile, is seen smiling, as they pose together. For the picture, Dharmendra donned a sharp blue blazer, and Shabana is a sight to behold in a blue and pink silk saree.

As soon as Dharmendra dropped the still on Twitter, fans flooded the comments section of the post. A twitter user wrote, “Sir, not only the screen but the viewers also love you. Welcome back Sir! 🙂.” Another user tweeted, “Aur hame ishq hai Aapse… Aur ye ishq… ISHQ E HAQIQI hai..@AzmiShabana ..Aap dono salamat rahe… Yahi duaa hai hamari… Aur yahi ISHQ KA TAQAZA hai.” A few fans also inquired about Dharmendra’s health after he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, earlier this month.

Talking about his hospitalisation, a source close to the Deol family had told indianexpress.com, “Dharmendra ji had a back pain for which he was admitted to the hospital. He is doing fine now. There’s nothing to worry about.” Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on May 2, after which he shared a video on his social media platforms, giving an update on his health. He captioned the video, “Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits..i did it and learned my lesson …”

Apart from making his comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Dharmendra will also get back together with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in Apne 2. His grandson (Sunny’s son) Karan Deol will also join the sequel of the popular 2007 film.

