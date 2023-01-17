scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Dharmendra shares a photo from his heydays: ‘A photo which…’

Dharmendra shared a black-and-white photo, in which he is seen staring into the camera with a hint of a smile.

dharmendraAn old photograph of veteran star Dharmendra. (Photo: Dharmendra/Twitter)
Dharmendra shares a photo from his heydays: 'A photo which…'
Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra recently took to his social media handle to share an old picture of himself, which was clicked by photographer Jaan Mohammed, and sent to the actor by the photographer’s grandson. The actor shared the black-and-white photo, in which he is seen staring into the camera with a hint of a smile.

Dharmendra captioned the image, “A photo , which was still with Anwar ….grandson of Jaan Mohammed who clicked my photos for Filmfare talent contest…. …..Today Anwar came to meet me and showed this left out photo….. i grabbed it to show this to you all. Hope you like it.”

Needless to add that as soon as the star posted the snap, his fans and admirers flocked to the comments section to say complimentary things about him. One user wrote, “Handsome nahi haseen.” Another fan mentioned, “In fact, this is a very interesting and unique photo. I haven’t noticed it anywhere before. What a stance, what a head posture, what expressive facial features, a smile on plump lips. I fell in love with you again., my hero.” The actor replied to many such comments with his trademark ‘jeetey raho’ (Live long and prosper).

Dharmendra made his Hindi cinema debut with the 1960 movie Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He then went on to star in a slate of acclaimed and successful films, including the likes of Shola Aur Shabnam, Anupama, Bandini, Haqeeqat, Khamoshi, Sholay among others.

Dharmendra is making a return to movies with the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will also feature Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film will release in April.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 14:53 IST
