Dharmendra shares funny scene with ‘darling friend’ Rajinikanth from Insaaf Kaun Karega, watch

Seems like Dharmendra started his weekend on a good note as he shared a funny scene with superstar Rajinikanth from their 1984 superhit Insaaf Kaun Karega. Insaaf Kaun Karega, starred Dharmendra, Rajnikanth, Jaya Prada, Madhavi, Pran among others.

Dharmendra, in his tweet wrote, “Rajini a darling friend A great Thumbs up actor….A funny scene with him…..hope you will enjoy it.”

Rajini a darling friend A great 👍 actor….A funny scene with him…..hope you will enjoy it ☘️ pic.twitter.com/43ijHcHOqz — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 3, 2021

The video posted by the veteran actor is loaded with power-punch dialogues which are simply hilarious. Rajinikanth says, “Mujhe Kung fu, Karate aataa hai, tumko kya aataa hai?” and Dharmendra says, “Mujhe aloo parathe aate hai,” and the two actors who seeming were about to start a fight burst into laughter and hug each other instead.

Dharmendra has called the south superstar his ‘younger brother’ on several occasions. When the 85-year-old actor was promoting his film Yamla Pagla Deewana in Chennai in 2010, he had said, “Rajini is like a younger brother. I had first met him and his wife Latha in Ooty, and from then, my love for him and his family has only grown.”

Rajinikanth and Dharmendra have also shared screen space in Anil Sharma’s 1991 ensemble film, Farishtay.

Rajinikanth, who recently visited the US for a medical check-up, will next be seen in Annaatthe. Dharmendra will next be seen in Apne 2 with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.