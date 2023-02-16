Dharmendra schools troll who called him ‘a struggling actor’, earns praise for his poetic response

Veteran actor Dharmendra calmly silenced a Twitter user who trolled him for sharing his look from the upcoming series Taj – Divided by Blood. In the ZEE5 show, Dharmendra will play the role of Sheikh Salim Chishti, a Sufi saint. The actor had taken to Twitter on Wednesday to share his first look as the character.

Dharmendra had tweeted, “Friends, I am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes.”

Replying to the tweet, the troll commented, “Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?” Dharmendra responded, “Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling………Resting means …..end of your loving dreams…. end of your beautiful journey.”

Many fans were furious with the troll for disrespecting someone of Dharmendra’s stature. One person wrote, “Some people….. How they have the courage to question someone who they can’t even touch in their nine lives… Always love and respect to you @aapkadharam Dharam Sir… Wishing you years and years of health… Keep surprising us…” Another added, “There is no new journey without struggle. A new beginning will have some kind of struggle and the one who keep trying is one who conquer on things .All the best Sir.” Others praised him for silencing the troll with dignity. “Sir this humility is what is needed the most nowadays. The world needs more and more humbleness. Keep spreading love sir. You are a role model to billions.”

Dharmendra responded to some of the fans, thanked them, and wrote, “I always pray for love peace and harmony. Social media is the best media to spread an atmosphere for such a noble cause. God bless you.”

Taj, is about succession politics in the Mughal empire. The series follows the reign of Akbar, who is on a quest to find a successor. The cast includes Naseeruddin Shah as Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.