Dharmendra’s screen test was rejected for Love In Simla, had to wait a decade to work with Sadhana

Legendary actor Dharmendra’s social media accounts are a treasure trove of Golden Age of cinema. The actor often shares unknown facts about his career in the film industry or drops some truth bombs now and then. On Monday, Dharmendra revealed about the one time his screen test was rejected.

The actor posted a picture with actor Sadhana and spoke about how he missed a chance to work with Sadhana in Love in Shimla but later, went onto feature with her in Ishq Par Zor Nahin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

“Sadhana, a fine artist, a lovely human being. I was given a screen test to work with her in Love In Simla but rejected. Peete Peete Iss Maikhane Mein… Jaam Badal Jaate Hain,” Dharmendra wrote. After Dharmendra was rejected, Love In Simla was made with Joy Mukherjee and Sadhana in lead. Interestingly, Love In Simla released in 1960 while Ishq Par Zor Nahin released a decade later in 1970.

This is not the first time when Dharmendra remembered Sadhana. The actor in May posted another photo of himself with Sadhana and expressed his regret that he starred only in one film with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Earlier this month, the legendary actor tweeted a funny scene from 1984 superhit Insaaf Kaun Karega in which he starred alongside Rajinikanth. Dharmendra, in his tweet wrote, “Rajini a darling friend A great actor….A funny scene with him…..hope you will enjoy it.”

Rajinikanth and Dharmendra have also shared screen space in Anil Sharma’s 1991 ensemble film, Farishtay.