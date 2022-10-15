Dharmendra responds to a fan who called Amitabh Bachchan the ‘weakest link’ in Chupke Chupke, sends love

Veteran actor Dharmendra responded to a fan on Twitter who claimed that Amitabh Bachchan was the “weakest link” in the 1975 movie Chupke Chupke. The fan, who also said that Amitabh’s acting in Sholay wasn’t better than Dharmendra’s, received love in return from the Yamla Pagla Deewana star.

The fan had originally reacted to a critic who said that Chupke Chupke was their favorite film because ‘Bachchan is so nuanced and natural — so perfect’ in it. Replying to the critic, the fan wrote, “This fake adulation is laughable! #ChupkeChupke was a #Dharmendra film, he chewed it! #AmitabhBachchan was the weakest link of the film! And in #Sholay in no way Amitabh was better than Dharmendra, they were at best equal! Stop running down @aapkadharam for someone else’s PR!” Dharmendra wrote in his reply, “So Sweet. Love you Ajay.”

This fake adulation is laughable!#ChupkeChupke was a #Dharmendra film, he chewed it! #AmitabhBachchan was the weakest link of the film! And in #Sholay in no way Amitabh was better than Dharmendra,they were at best equal! Stop running down @aapkadharam for someone else’s PR! https://t.co/3uVfzk34qe — Immortality (@ajay36mittal) October 13, 2022

However, Dharmendra and Bachchan remain good friends. He recently wished him on his 80th birthday and penned a heartfelt message on Twitter. He said, “Amit, love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best.”

The actor’s response comes on the heels of a cryptic reply to Javed Akhtar’s recent interview. The lyricist recently revealed that Dharmendra had rejected the film Zanjeer and that Bachchan was the last choice for the movie. Javed had told India Today, “Amitabh Bachchan was actually the last choice for Zanjeer. The script was written for Dharmendra ji but for some reason he later refused to work on it.”

Javed, kaise ho …….dikhave ki iss duniya mein haqeeqaten dabi rah jaati hain . jeetey raho…..Dilon ko gudgudana khoob aata hai …..kaash sar chad ke bolne ka jaadu bhi sekh liya hota ….. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 11, 2022

Reacting to the post shared by a media outlet, Dharmendra wrote, “Javed, kaise ho… dikhave ki iss duniya mein haqeeqaten dabi rah jaati hain. Jeetey raho… Dilon ko gudgudana khoob aata hai… kaash sar chad ke bolne ka jaadu bhi sekh liya hota (How are you doing Javed. Reality often remains unheard in this world full of show offs. I know how to make people laugh… wish I could learn the art of speaking my mind).”

Dharmendra then clarified and said, “Refusing Zanjeer, was an emotional hurdle which i have mentioned in aap ki Adaalat. So please don’t misunderstand me. i always love Javed and Amit.”