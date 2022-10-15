scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Dharmendra responds to a fan who called Amitabh Bachchan the ‘weakest link’ in Chupke Chupke, sends love

Here's what Dharmendra said to a fan who called his co-star and friend, Amitabh Bachchan, the 'weakest link' in the movie Chupke Chupke.

dharmendra, amitabhDharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in Chupke Chupke.

Veteran actor Dharmendra responded to a fan on Twitter who claimed that Amitabh Bachchan was the “weakest link” in the 1975 movie Chupke Chupke. The fan, who also said that Amitabh’s acting in Sholay wasn’t better than Dharmendra’s, received love in return from the Yamla Pagla Deewana star. 

The fan had originally reacted to a critic who said that Chupke Chupke was their  favorite film because ‘Bachchan is so nuanced and natural — so perfect’ in it. Replying to the critic, the fan wrote, “This fake adulation is laughable! #ChupkeChupke was a #Dharmendra film, he chewed it! #AmitabhBachchan was the weakest link of the film! And in #Sholay in no way Amitabh was better than Dharmendra, they were at best equal! Stop running down @aapkadharam for someone else’s PR!” Dharmendra wrote in his reply, “So Sweet. Love you Ajay.”

However, Dharmendra and Bachchan remain good friends. He recently wished him on his 80th birthday and penned a heartfelt message on Twitter. He said, “Amit, love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best.”

The actor’s response comes on the heels of a cryptic reply to Javed Akhtar’s recent interview. The lyricist recently revealed that Dharmendra had rejected the film Zanjeer and that Bachchan was the last choice for the movie. Javed had told India Today, “Amitabh Bachchan was actually the last choice for Zanjeer. The script was written for Dharmendra ji but for some reason he later refused to work on it.”

Reacting to the post shared by a media outlet, Dharmendra wrote, “Javed, kaise ho… dikhave ki iss duniya mein haqeeqaten dabi rah jaati hain. Jeetey raho… Dilon ko gudgudana khoob aata hai… kaash sar chad ke bolne ka jaadu bhi sekh liya hota (How are you doing Javed. Reality often remains unheard in this world full of show offs. I know how to make people laugh… wish I could learn the art of speaking my mind).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companiesPremium
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companies
Antara Nandy on her playback debut in Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 with...Premium
Antara Nandy on her playback debut in Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 with...

Dharmendra then clarified and said, “Refusing Zanjeer, was an emotional hurdle which i have mentioned in aap ki Adaalat. So please don’t misunderstand me. i always love Javed and Amit.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 10:24:56 am
Next Story

Hyderabad bags ‘World Green City Award 2022′

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s London shoot diary
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement