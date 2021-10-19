Why Dharmendra, Tanuja and Dulal Guha shelved plan to start a production company called DDT

Dharmendra on Tuesday remembered late director and friend Dulal Guha. The actor shared a throwback picture on Instagram that featured a young Dharmendra in a conversation with his director and co-star Tanuja. Tagging Dulal Guha as his brother and a “genius director”, Dharmendra recalled that the trio almost got into film production.

“Me Tanu and Dulal Da were always a jovial company . One day, Suddenly we planned a film production together… while deciding the name of our company…we thought…D for Dulal Da…. D for Dharmendra and T for Tanuja …..So beautifully written name …… turnd out …..(DDT PRODUCT) ….then suddenly we realised…(DDT IS SOMETHING TO KILL THE JERMS) so we laughed and laughed and the idea of film production got shelved,” he wrote, ending the caption with love for his fans.

Dulal Guha was a famous filmmaker in Hindi cinema. In 60s-70s, he helmed many films, which went onto become blockbusters. Mere Humsafar (1970), Dushman (1972), Dost (1974), Pratigya (1975) and Do Anjaane (1976) were among his popular films. In fact, it was Dulal Guha’s Pratigya that gave Dharmendra the ‘garam-dharam’ image.

Last week, the 85-year-old shared a video of his first car, which he referred to as “God’s great blessing to a struggler.” On the work front, Dharmendra has Apne 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In Apne 2, he will collaborate with his sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, will also star Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol, who had made his debut with Sunny’s directorial venture Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

In Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Dharmendra will share the screen space with his Guddi co-star Jaya Bachchan.